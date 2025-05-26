MobLand episode 10 (finale): Release date, plot and everything we know so far

MobLand episode 10, The Beast in Me, will be the last one of a season full of tension, betrayal, and shifting loyalties. The last episode of season 1 will air on June 1, 2025, on Paramount+. The episode will be the intense conclusion to the unstable story of the Harrigan family.

The show focuses on the rivalry between the Harrigans and the Stevensons and how they deal with threats from both inside and outside their family. As the series went on, fights for power got worse, alliances fell apart, and the police closed in. With each episode, the show has become more complicated, building up to a thrilling finale where anything could happen.

In MobLand episode 10, there will be a fierce fight between two major mob families. People's loyalties are put to the test, and lives are in danger. When enemies are closing in, every choice is important.

This episode will likely show what happens when family members betray each other or get even. Surprises, emotional fights, and explosive action are what viewers can look forward to.

MobLand episode 10 releases on June 1, 2025

MobLand episode 10 will release on Sunday, June 1, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+. The premiere time is set for 12:00 am PT, which translates to different times across global regions.

This finale marks the culmination of one of Paramount+’s most thrilling crime dramas. The episode will be available for streaming in multiple time zones right from the moment of its release.

Region Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) Sunday, June 1, 2025 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) Sunday, June 1, 2025 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) Sunday, June 1, 2025 4:00 am UK (BST) Sunday, June 1, 2025 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) Sunday, June 1, 2025 9:00 am India (IST) Sunday, June 1, 2025 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Sunday, June 1, 2025 9:00 am Philippines (PHT) Sunday, June 1, 2025 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) Sunday, June 1, 2025 4:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Sunday, June 1, 2025 6:00 pm

Where to watch

MobLand episode 10 will be available exclusively on Paramount+, where viewers can stream the finale and all previous episodes of the season.

Paramount+ offers two main subscription tiers: the Essential plan costs $7.99 per month for new subscribers (existing subscribers pay $5.99), while the Paramount+ with Showtime plan is priced at $12.99 per month and includes additional premium content, fewer ads, and access to live local CBS channels.

Both plans provide access to MobLand, and a free trial may be available for new users depending on current promotions.

MobLand episode 9 recap

Episode 10 of MobLand builds on the tense events of episode 9, Beggars Banquet. The episode mostly focused on the betrayals in the Harrigan family and sets up the big fight that viewers can expect in the finale.

At the beginning, Conrad talks to Eddie about what Maeve did. Eddie says that Maeve has been telling Richie things about Seraphina and Brendan. This confession breaks down family trust and makes Eddie's situation more difficult.

Bella is allowed to go back to London, which hints at her part in the larger power struggle. Paul's nervousness makes him think she might be hiding something dangerous.

Kevin, on the other hand, kills Rusby, the prison guard who abused him, because he wants to get even with the man. This side story added emotional weight and showed how deeply personal trauma connects with the criminal themes of the show.

Harry tells Conrad that Jaime Lopez is willing to meet for a coffee and shares information about a fentanyl operation. Even though he has problems with trust, Conrad goes ahead with the meeting plan. But Kevin's absence worries Harry, and he thinks about not going to the event. He trusts Kevin to get through whatever trouble he's in in the end.

Tattersall also forces Alice (real name Nicola), who is forced to join the Harrigans, to continue working undercover. Alice has to bring a phone that has been hacked with her and plant DNA evidence at a dinner party. At dinner, things get tense between Conrad and Maeve. Alice makes Seraphina suspicious, so she asks her a question.

Soon after, a tactical police squad comes and arrests Conrad and Maeve. The police don't have enough proof to say for sure, but they plan to gather evidence with Richie Stevenson's help. It is shown that Richie is working with Tattersall to get rid of the Harrigans in any way possible.

Key players are arrested at the end of the episode, trust has been broken, and alliances aren't stable. Episode 9 sets up MobLand episode 10 to either kill the Harrigan family for good or show them how to fight back.

What to expect from MobLand episode 10

MobLand episode 10 might show the full-on war between the different mob groups. The Beast in Me is expected to look into deep inner struggles and strong emotions. Even though Conrad and Maeve are in jail, they might try to get even from there. Tattersall could push his plans even further, and legal traps could be used to get rid of any remaining Harrigan members.

The episode might look into whether Kevin comes back, maybe to get revenge or to protect his family. Bella's move to London could be a part of a bigger plan. Harry and Jaime Lopez may form an unexpected alliance, which will change the balance of power once more. Now that Alice is inside, she might have to make a moral choice that changes the outcome.

MobLand episode 10 could bring sudden deaths, shifting allegiances, and revelations that change the future of every main character. Tensions are already at their highest point. Until the very end, viewers can expect fights, emotional outbursts, and clever moves.

MobLand episode 10 is available to stream on Paramount+.

