MobLand: Why did Eddie kill Tommy? Details explored 

The British crime drama series MobLand premiered on March 30, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ in the US. The series is written and created by Ronan Bennett, with Guy Ritchie, who has directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer of this project.

All things from the very beginning have been suggestive of Maeve making her moves behind Conrad's back. With many MobLand viewers still wondering why Eddie would kill Tommy, knowing the consequences of the act, certain things point towards one reason in particular.

In the episode titled Rat Trap, Eddie asks Meave if what they did was a mistake, suggesting his act of killing Tommy. Maeve assures him that their plan has positioned everyone exactly as they desire—indicating her influence in persuading Eddie to kill Tommy—which initiated the war.

The series continues to be a success, as it has been confirmed by Paramount+ that the first episode garnered around 2.2 million viewers, becoming the streamer’s biggest global series launch ever. Details regarding Meave's secret ploy, the series, and its cast members are discussed further in the article.

As tension grows in MobLand, Maeve emerges as a key player

In the latest episode titled The Crossroads, Maeve reveals the location of Seraphina and Brendan to Richie as a part of her plan. But the strategy backfires as Richie decides to break the promise and orders the Mexicans to execute Brendan with a chainsaw. Richie also videocalls Conrad to show the execution live.

As discussed above, Maeve is also responsible for starting the war with Eddie's help. Previously, Harry and Kevin had almost fixed the situation by setting up Vallejon as the killer. Richie, too, was ready to make peace with even though he knew he was not the one. But Maeve took the insult from Vron Stevenson on their son's funeral personally and bombed her car while she was in it, ensuring a full-scale war would take place.

Maeve is constantly seen manipulating Conrad for reasons of her own, including making him believe that Archie is a snitch. While Maeve often conveys her thoughts about the whole situation, it is still unclear whether she intends to replace Conrad or push him back to his old self. It is also possible that she wants Eddie to run the Harrigans as she believes she can control him.

With three more episodes remaining, the viewers will certainly receive more clarity regarding the whole situation.

What is MobLand all about?

Mandeep Dhilon as Seraphina Harrigan in the crime thriller series MobLand. (Image via x.com/MobLand_PPlus)

MobLand follows the story of the Harrigan Family and their fixer, Harry Da Souza, as they engage in a war against the Stevensons. The war started after Eddie, Conrad Harrigan's grandson, killed Richie Stevenson's only son, Tommy. Things have escalated since then, with Maeve bombing Richie's wife in her car and Richie executing Brendan in retaliation.

The cast for the series is led by Tom Hardy, who stars as Harry Da Souza. Hardy is joined by other stars, including Pierce Brosnan as Conrad, Kevin Considine as Kevin, Helen Mirren as Maeve, Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina, Geoff Bell as Richie Stevenson, and Lara Pulver as Bella.

The next episode of MobLand, titled Helter Skelter, is slated to be released on May 18, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ in the US.

