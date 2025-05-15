"I treat him like a son"— Pierce Brosnan leaves a hint on who should rightfully succeed Conrad Harrigan in MobLand

Following the release of the episode of MobLand, titled The Crossroads, on May 11, 2025, Pierce Brosnan (Conrad Harrigan) was interviewed by TV series news outlet TVLine. When asked whom he would name as his successor to the Harrigans, Pierce quickly named Harry Da Souza, played by Tom Hardy.

Ad

"Harry. He is like a son. I treat him like a son," Pierce named his successor instantly, choosing his fixer over his blood.

After his eldest son, Brendan, was killed in the latest episode by the Mexicans working with Richie Stevenson, Conrad is left with only Kevin and Seraphina. Pierce believed Kevin was not cunning enough to lead their family, and others were not even mentioned, as he couldn't trust anyone right now after the betrayal.

Ad

Trending

“Kevin is just, he’s not on the ticket. He’s not strong enough. He’s not cunning enough. I can’t trust anyone, and we’re at a very crucial and critical point when the curtain goes up with this family. And then those cracks begin to appear more and more as the episodes go on,” explained the actor regarding his choice.

Ad

Maeve believes their grandson Eddie should be the successor since he has the Harrigan blood and also killed Richie's son at her behest. She also advocates for him throughout the series with Conrad, but he is often dismissive of her suggestions.

With Brendan's death, Kevin being incapable, and Maeve's disapproval of Seraphina, Harry might not be a bad choice after all. Harry and Conrad's relationship dynamics and details regarding the crime thriller series MobLand are discussed further in the article.

Ad

Why should Harry succeed Conrad in MobLand?

Harry Da Souza and Conrad Harrigan as seen in the crime thriller series, MobLand. (Image via x.com/MobLand_PPlus)

From the very beginning of MobLand, Harry is portrayed as a soldier of the Harrigans, having displayed his loyalty to Conrad on numerous occasions. After Eddie murdered Tommy, Conrad trusted Harry to uncover the truth, and he delivered. Harry also tried to make peace between Richie and Conrad, which was working until Maeve killed Richie's wife.

Ad

Even when Harry was picked up by the cops, Conrad visited Jan to set her straight, ensuring that she wouldn't distract Harry from his work. He also entrusted Harry with the task of safely retrieving his kids, Seraphina and Brendan, from Belgium. In the episode Antwerp Blues, Conrad appeared to be looking at Harry with a proud smile as he walked toward the chopper to leave for Belgium.

TVLine also interviewed Pierce's co-star Tom Hardy, who was asked about the actor naming him as his successor. Tom agreed with the choice and cited his own reasons for why he would be a good successor to Conrad.

Ad

“I don’t think [Harry] beats around the bush. He’s very honest, as regards situational awareness and getting ahead of a problem and what potential and viable options there are for you to choose. he doesn’t influence an agenda, more just presents options — which, you know, are filtered through what’s best for Conrad,” explained the actor.

Ad

Given the current situation, both actors seem to have made valid points in their opinions, which may also spark debates among the viewers of the series.

What is the crime thriller series MobLand all about?

Maeve, Conrad, and Eddie Harrigan at Tommy's funeral in MobLand. (Image via x.com/MobLand_PPlus)

The crime thriller series MobLand revolves around the Harrigan family and their fixer, Harry Da Souza. After Conrad's grandson, Eddie, kills Richie's only heir, a gang war erupts between the Stevensons and the Harrigans. So far, the story has shown the Harrigans executing Richie's wife in a car explosion following her insulting interaction with Maeve at the funeral.

Ad

In retaliation, Richie kidnapped both Seraphina and Brendan, whom Maeve offered as a gesture of peace between the two families. However, the plan took a dark turn when Richie executed their son, Brendan, on FaceTime with a chainsaw.

The next episode of MobLand, titled Helter Skelter, is scheduled to be released on May 18, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States of America.

Cast and crew for the series

Ad

The series was created by Ronan Bennett, who also collaborated on the script with Jez Butterworth. Guy Ritchie, Anthony Byrne, Daniel Syrkin, and Lawrence Gough direct the first season. The project was produced by Easter Partisan, Toff Guy Films Ltd., Hardy Son and Baker, 101 Studios, and MTV Entertainment Studios.

The cast for the series is led by Tom Hardy, who stars as the Harrigan family fixer, Harry Da Souza. The cast list also includes Pierce Brosnan as Conrad, Paddy Considine as Kevin, Anson Boon as Eddie, Helen Mirren as Maeve, and Geoff Bell as Richie Stevenson.

Ad

According to IMDb, the crime thriller series MobLand has received a positive rating of 8.4/10 based on over 18,000 reviews so far. The series is available exclusively on Paramount+ for viewers in the United States of America.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More