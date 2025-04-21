Who is Emily Barber? Meet the actor who plays Alice in Guy Ritchie's MobLand

Emily Barber is an English actress who has appeared on stage, in films, and TV shows. Her most recent foray into acting has been for the role of Alice in the 2025 British crime drama series MobLand on Paramount+.

Born in September 1991 in Peterborough, England, Emily was an active participant in the local theatre scene until she graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Cardiff, in 2014. She made her professional acting debut in 2015 as Liz in the theatre adaptation of Billy Liar at the Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester. Her performance earned her the Best Newcomer accolade at the Manchester Theatre Awards.

She also starred as Imogen in the 2015 Sam Yates production of Shakespeare's Cymbeline, earning her a nomination for the Ian Charleson Award. British news agency The Independent named her "One to Watch" for her performance as Imogen.

Emily was cast alongside English actor David Suchet in the Vaudeville Theatre production of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest. She also played the lead role of Ewen Montagu in London's Fortune Theatre's running of Operation Mincemeat.

Emily Barber's TV and film career

Emily Barber as Violet in The Alienist (Image via Instagram/@msemilybarber)

Emily's onscreen presence began in 2018 with her roles as Lucy Grey in the ITV series Endeavour and Cassandra Von Halen in the E! Network series The Royals. Following this, she appeared on season 2 of the Paramount TV series The Alienist alongside Luke Evans.

Emily also appeared on Netflix's Bridgerton as Tessa and the British comedy series Dreamland as Eva. She also starred in the movie Backdraft 2 as PR Flak.

Emily as Alice in MobLand

MobLand premiered on Paramount+ on March 30, 2025, and immediately captivated audiences with its storyline and exciting cast. Based in London, UK, this crime drama centers around a British crime family - the Harrigans, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren - and their fixer, Harry Da Souza, portrayed by Tom Hardy.

Created by Ronan Bennett, MobLand earned a rating of 8.3 on IMDb and 79% on the online review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes based on 34 critics' reviews. MobLand features 10 action-packed episodes, four of which have already aired on Paramount+. Guy Ritchie is part of the team of executive producers and has written some of the episodes.

Alice appears first in episode 1 of MobLand, which is titled Stick or Twist. Harry's wife, Jan (portrayed by Joanne Froggatt), befriends her at a group therapy session, and they connect over similar struggles with their respective husbands.

As the season continues, Alice and Jan grow closer, meeting over coffee and wine and chatting on the cold streets of London. Confident and witty, Alice begins to find herself slowly getting entangled in the drama and chaos that the Harrigans bring.

As Harry does his best to decrease the rising tensions between the Harrigans and other mobs of London, some lives are at risk if a gang war breaks out, including Jan and Alice's. But the fearless Alice is determined to stand by her friend.

The first four episodes of MobLand are now available to stream on Paramount+, with a new episode out every Sunday.

