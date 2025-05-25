MobLand episode 9 ending explained: Are [spoiler] arrested?

MobLand episode 9, titled Beggars Banquet, aired on May 25, 2025, on Paramount+. This penultimate episode introduced new twists and turns, including unforeseen circumstances for Maeve and Conrad.

MobLand is a series about the violent power struggles within London's criminal underworld. It focuses on the Harrigan family's struggles to stay in charge amid betrayals and shifts in alliances. In episode 9, the Harrigans face threats from both inside and outside the family, which build up to a tense and revealing dinner scene at their manor.

The police arrest both Maeve and Conrad Harrigan after an insider informant plants evidence that links them to the crime at this gathering. This arrest was made possible by a well-planned sting operation that used informants, fake evidence, and the collaboration of both rival groups and dishonest police officers.

The last few scenes of MobLand episode 9 bring together several plot lines. The Harrigans' fragile relationships start to fall apart, and the police, led by Colin Tattersall and Richie Stevenson, set up a sting operation against the family.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from MobLand season 1 episode 9. Reader’s discretion is required.

The arrest of Maeve and Conrad comes at the end of MobLand episode 9

A still from MobLand episode 9 (Image via Paramount+)

The main event of MobLand episode 9, Beggars Banquet, is when Maeve and Conrad Harrigan are arrested. At this crucial moment, the police's complex sting operation, led by Colin Tattersall and Richie Stevenson—two people who mix official power with personal grudges—comes to a head.

Alice, an informant with a secret goal, plants evidence that leads to the arrest of Maeve and Conrad after a tense dinner at their manor. The police don't have solid proof of their crimes at the time of the arrest, but they plan to hold them because they think they are guilty of murder.

While Maeve and Conrad argue about betrayals, such as Archie's body being leaked and the whereabouts of Seraphina and Brendan, they don't notice Alice sneaking off to plant DNA evidence.

A fully equipped tactical squad and air support make the operation even more serious. This was not a simple police raid; it was a planned attack to take out the leaders of the crime family.

This arrest is a major turning point in the story because it shows how weak the Harrigan family is. The police's plan was based on suspicion and fake evidence, which shows how morally questionable their actions are in this crime story.

Richie's plan was more than just putting Maeve and Conrad in jail. He wanted to get rid of them completely, and he planned to use the legal system as a trap before turning to more violent methods. At this point, the Harrigans' empire starts to fall apart because of opposition from within and attacks from outside.

Eddie’s confession and the impact on Harrigan's loyalties

Eddie in MobLand episode 9 (Image via Paramount+)

Eddie's confession to Conrad at the beginning of MobLand episode 9 causes a major rift in the Harrigan family. In this emotional scene, Eddie tells Richie, an enemy working to bring down the Harrigan operation, that Maeve betrayed the family by telling him about Seraphina and Brendan.

These fresh revelations make the family less trusting, especially since Maeve has been Eddie's teacher and guardian for a long time. She thought Eddie would always be there for her, but Eddie betrayed her under pressure from Conrad, which changed her mind.

Eddie's loyalty used to be a strong part of Maeve's plans, but now she's not sure. The tension between personal loyalty and survival becomes the main theme. This shows how complicated the relationships are in a crime family where friendships are weak and betrayal is constant.

Eddie experiences an existential crisis about who he is. This is shown when he is alone and talking to the family dog, showing how these conflicts hurt people's minds who are caught in this violent power struggle.

In addition, this moment points to shifting allegiances that will affect the coming power struggle. Maeve could start to rely on Kevin more, since he has been more loyal, or she could rethink Eddie's whole role.

Eddie's confession caused a rift in the family. This makes people wonder who will lead the Harrigan empire in the future and whether Maeve's goals will be thwarted by those closest to her. Eddie's confession starts a fight in the family and raises the stakes before the season finale.

Bella and Kevin’s parallel maneuvers

A still from MobLand episode 9 (Image via Paramount+)

Along with the chaos inside the Harrigan family, Bella and Kevin's stories run at the same time. Bella's plans to get to London from the Harrigan-controlled Cotswolds show the ambitious woman in her. She exerts subtle control over Paul, the fearful subordinate who allows her departure, hinting that Bella possesses potentially damaging secrets.

With its raw emotional weight, Kevin's story is remarkably different from the world of power plays. His meeting with Rusby, who used to lock him up and abuse him, is a scary scene that combines personal trauma with themes of justice and revenge. Kevin's final choice to shoot Rusby is both a way for him to free himself and to heal from the psychological scars his past has left him with.

Together, Bella and Kevin's stories enrich the episode by taking the story outside of the Harrigan family. Kevin's personal reckoning and Bella's political maneuvers show that the battle for power in MobLand is complex, involving emotional, mental, and strategic battles.

Harry and Jaime’s negotiation in MobLand episode 9

A still from MobLand episode 9 (Image via Paramount+)

In MobLand episode 9, the meeting between Harry, Conrad, Jaime Lopez, and other important people is a source of tension and uncertainty. This negotiation over a possible fentanyl deal shows that the Harrigan organization has flaws and that different people want different things.

Conrad's usual haughtiness and rudeness, especially the racist remarks he made to Jaime, make things hostile and destroy any chance of getting along. The Harrigans don't know what will happen in the future because Jaime turned down the idea and said he would "think" about it.

In MobLand episode 9, Harry's growing power and relationship with Kat McAllister make things more difficult within the family. Jaime's praise for Harry's part in busting a drug ring in Morocco and Kat's attempts to sway Jaime show how Harry could change the traditional order of power.

Even though Conrad calls Harry "son," he doesn't trust him. As Jaime is the leader of a drug cartel, there are international stakes involved, and MobLand is no longer just about London.

Alice’s role and Tattersall’s strategy in MobLand episode 9

Alice in MobLand episode 9 (Image via Paramount+)

Alice, whose real name is Nicola, becomes an important character in episode 9, operating as a police informant embedded within the Harrigan household. Colin Tattersall forced her to join his team; she has lost coworkers in the criminal wars and is afraid that her questionable past will be exposed.

Tattersall takes advantage of Alice's skill at fabricating evidence, which makes her an important but immoral part of the plan to catch Maeve and Conrad.

Tattersall's plan doesn't use direct police tactics, but instead works by tricking and manipulating people. Instead of using a dangerous wiretap, Alice brings a phone that has been bugged to record conversations that could be used against her during the dinner.

She is not supposed to get a confession, but to gather DNA evidence and small clues. The plan is to build a case against the Harrigans, or even make one up.

Maeve’s manipulations and family discord

A still from MobLand (Image via Paramount+)

In MobLand episode 9, Maeve Harrigan's actions go back and forth between being smart and acting out of emotion. It shows how complicated her role is in the family's power struggles.

Throughout the episode, she makes people doubt her by turning Kevin against Seraphina and directly questioning Harry's loyalty.

When Maeve gets into a confrontation with Gina, she makes threats and asks Gina hints about her parents. When she told Gina to stay away from Eddie, it was a sign that she was worried about split loyalties and the possibility of alliances that could hurt the Harrigans.

Maeve's decision to tell the police where Archie's body was found is important because it shows she is ready to work against Conrad and make their criminal enterprise less stable. This act of betrayal not only makes things worse in the family, but it also speeds up the police crackdown.

Maeve's actions show how destructive ambition and paranoia can be, since the only way to stay alive is to turn on even your closest friends. Her tricks caused a chain reaction that destroyed the family.

The dinner scene in MobLand episode 9

A still from MobLand episode 9 (Image via Paramount+)

The emotional and story center of MobLand episode 9 is the dinner at the Harrigan manor. Conrad asked Alice to come as a test of her loyalty, but her presence turns the event into a dangerous game of spying and lying. When the family members argue and accuse each other, they play power games that show how deeply they don't trust each other.

As Seraphina questions Alice in a mean way, she shows her unwavering devotion to her father and her role as a protector. At the same time, Maeve and Conrad's fight over recent betrayals—especially Maeve's telling the police secrets—shows how weak the family's relationships are. The dinner's disorderly state is a reflection of how the Harrigan empire fell apart.

During all the chaos, Alice sneaks off to hide DNA evidence and send a signal to the police units waiting outside. This quiet but decisive action calls for the tactical squad to arrive, and Maeve and Conrad are then arrested. The dinner scene is a metaphor for how family unity has broken down after years of distrust and betrayal.

The conclusion of MobLand episode 9 leaves the Harrigan family at a crossroads. Maeve and Conrad’s arrest initiates a cascade of consequences that will reshape the criminal underworld.

MobLand episode 9 is available to stream on Paramount+.

