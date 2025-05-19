MobLand episode 9: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

MobLand episode 9, Beggars Banquet, will air on Paramount+ on May 25, 2025. This highly anticipated continuation of the crime drama series explores the fierce rivalry between two powerful crime families. Season 1 is nearing its climax, and episode 9 is expected to raise the stakes even higher.

Harry Da Souza, a smart fixer who gets caught in the middle of the war between the Harrigan and Da Souza families, is the show's main character. In episode 8, after Freddie is killed, there is more to discover about power struggles, betrayals, and the personal costs of living a life of crime.

Harry's street smarts and connections help him a lot as he tries to find his way through a dangerous world where one mistake could wipe out whole empires.

The official synopsis of MobLand episode 9 reads,

“Power is up for grabs as two warring crime families clash in a battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives; in the crossfire stands Harry Da Souza, a street-smart "fixer" who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide.”

MobLand episode 9 releases on May 25, 2025

MobLand episode 9 will be released on May 25, 2025. The show will premiere on Paramount+ at 12 am Pacific Time (PT). The exact local times vary depending on the viewer’s region.

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) May 25, 2025, Sunday 12:00 am PT USA (Eastern Time) May 25, 2025, Sunday 3:00 am ET Brazil (BRT) May 25, 2025, Sunday 4:00 am BRT UK (BST) May 25, 2025, Sunday 8:00 am BST Central Europe (CET) May 25, 2025, Sunday 9:00 am CET India (IST) May 25, 2025, Sunday 12:30 pm IST South Africa (SAST) May 25, 2025, Sunday 9:00 am SAST Philippines (PHT) May 25, 2025, Sunday 3:00 pm PHT Australia (ACDT) May 25, 2025, Sunday 5:30 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) May 25, 2025, Sunday 7:30 pm NZST

Where to watch MobLand episode 9

MobLand episode 9 will be available exclusively on Paramount+. Subscribers can stream the episode online through the platform’s app or website.

Paramount+ offers flexible subscription options in the US to suit different needs. The Essential plan costs $6 per month for existing subscribers and $8 per month for new subscribers, with an annual option priced at $60.

For those wanting additional content, the Paramount+ with Showtime plan is available for $13 per month for both new and existing subscribers, or $120 annually.

MobLand episode 8 recap

Expand Tweet

The eighth episode of MobLand starts with a sad scene as Conrad and Maeve talk about Brendan's death. They remember the moment he was born with almost poetic reverence, but they had been rude and uncaring to him in the past.

Both of them often made fun of Brendan's lack of skills. The episode raises important questions about why Brendan didn't live up to expectations, even though he was born into power.

Meanwhile, Seraphina returns to England after the failed ruby deal and is dropped off by Jaime's men quietly. Jaime tells Harry to tell Kat that she owes Jaime a favour. This sends the message that Jaime is using Kat's loyalty to her as a strategy to control the Harrigans.

Also read: MobLand episode 8 ending explained: Who killed Freddie?

Seraphina feels guilty about Brendan's death at the Harrigan home because she thinks she might be to blame. Kevin tells her that she can't be blamed because she wasn't told about important events like Vron's death.

In a shocking turn of events, Maeve pretends to comfort Seraphina but later tells Kevin that Seraphina mumbled the words "number one" while she was heavily sedated. This makes it seem like Seraphina may have been the source who told Richie about the ruby deal, which indirectly led to Brendan's death.

There are strong hints in this episode that Maeve may have killed Seraphina, though it's not certain.

Also read: Maeve’s ‘other brother’ comment in MobLand may have just flipped the Harrigan Power structure

Conflicts arise when Conrad and Kevin question Harry about how he persuaded Jaime to stop Brendan's execution. Harry tells Conrad that Kat McAllister is involved, which scares him. In a private conversation, Conrad asks Harry if he is loyal because he thinks Harry's relationship with Kat could put the Harrigan family in danger.

Harry claims he is still loyal, but his evasiveness makes people doubt him. To be safe, Conrad moves Kevin, Bella, and Eddie to a safe house while the Da Souza family stays in the mansion. This shows that the family is becoming less trusting of each other.

Also read: How many episodes are there in the MobLand series

A still from MobLand episode 8 (Image via Paramount+)

Maeve and Kevin talk about Kevin and Eddie as the future of the Harrigan dynasty, which adds to the episode's exploration of family complexity. Eddie could be Conrad's real son. This news makes the power struggle worse and makes it harder for people to work together.

Harry also talks to Eddie about his relationship with Gina while he is in London. Even though Eddie is rude and full of himself, Harry accepts their relationship without any problems. He does warn Eddie, though, that his support is conditional and that he plans to put Eddie down eventually. This interaction shows how dangerous trust is in their world.

Read more: MobLand: Why did Eddie kill Tommy? Details explored

At the same time, Conrad tells Bella she can't go to London and forces her to spy on Kevin. But Bella plans a meeting with Antoine behind his back, which could throw off the delicate balance of power.

When Harry confronts Richie's lieutenant, Freddie, in a parking garage, the episode comes to a head. Harry kills Freddie when he refuses to cooperate and tries to pull out a gun.

He reveals a plan to take advantage of the chaos in the family by getting rid of Conrad and Maeve and taking over London's criminal underworld. Harry shaking hands with Kat in the last scene suggests an uneasy and strategic alliance.

Read more: MobLand episode 7 ending explained: Is [spoiler] alive?

What to expect from MobLand episode 9

A still from MobLand episode 8 (Image via Paramount+)

MobLand episode 9 is likely to keep up the intense power struggles between the two crime families. The dialogue in the trailer makes it sound like it might be about Harry's attempts to lock up Conrad and Maeve. In this episode, there may be secret meetings and confrontations that test loyalty, with characters doubting each other's motives and trust.

More attention might be paid to Alice, who seems to be involved in private conversations that could affect the Harrigans. There will likely be more questions about loyalty and betrayal. In this episode, new alliances may form while old ones fall apart.

Read more: Gina's motives are known, but what fuels Eddie's intense interest in Gina on MobLand?

Based on how intense the previous episodes were, MobLand episode 9 may see a dramatic rise in tension, with arrests or betrayals that could change the game. Because of these changes, Harry's job as the fixer may become even more important. MobLand episode 9 is assumed to have suspense, power struggles, and maybe even sneaky moves to get the upper hand on competitors.

Fans can look forward to sharp dialogue, heated arguments, and plot twists that bring the story closer to its conclusion. MobLand episode 9 could reveal hidden plans and bring problems to a head that haven't been solved yet.

MobLand episode 9 will be available to stream on Paramount+.

