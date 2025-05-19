Maeve’s ‘other brother’ comment in MobLand may have just flipped the Harrigan Power structure

MobLand is a British crime drama series that delves deep into the ruthless underworld of London’s criminal empires. Created by Ronan Bennett, the drama stars Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren, among others.

It shows the Harrigan crime family's strong power battles and complicated family relationships. The plot focuses on the growing struggle between the Harrigans and the Stevensons, as alliances change and secrets come to light in the dark streets of London.

The plot follows Harry Da Souza, a clever fixer for the Harrigans, as he tries to keep the family’s empire intact amidst growing threats.

The drama focuses on the personal and legal problems that could tear the family apart, especially following Brendan Harrigan's murder and Seraphina Harrigan's desperate rescue. Power struggles get worse with each episode, showing betrayals, secret plans, and alliances that no one saw coming.

In episode 8, Maeve Harrigan’s cryptic mention of Kevin’s “other brother” sends shockwaves through the family and the audience alike. This subtle comment hints at a concealed family secret that could undermine Kevin’s standing and dramatically reshape the Harrigan power dynamics.

Maeve’s remark may be the key to understanding the emerging fissures within the crime family and what lies ahead for their fragile empire.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from MobLand. Reader's discretion is advised.

MobLand quietly revealed the most dangerous Harrigan (and it's not Kevin or Brendan)

Episode 8 of MobLand brings several critical developments, especially concerning the Harrigan family’s internal power structure. While much attention has been given to Kevin and the now-deceased Brendan Harrigan, the episode quietly introduces a more dangerous figure within the family — the mysterious “other brother” Maeve references.

The Harrigans are still in shock at Brendan's death and Seraphina's difficult return at the start of the episode. Maeve's actions become increasingly manipulative and crafty as the family grieves.

She does this to defend her vision for the empire's future. She tells Kevin that either he or his "other brother" will lead the Harrigans ahead. This makes Kevin very angry, and he says he doesn't know of any such sibling.

Kevin’s outrage and shock reveal just how unknown or unwelcome this “other brother” is to him. His reaction suggests that this person’s existence has been deliberately hidden or ignored within the family.

This moment signals a deep fracture brewing under the surface, one that threatens to destabilize Kevin’s position as heir.

The hidden player: Eddie Harrigan

Many people think that the "other brother" is Eddie Harrigan, who is thought to be Kevin's son and has been fighting with him throughout the series. But more and more evidence points to the fact that Eddie may not be Kevin's son but rather the biological son of Kevin's father, Conrad Harrigan. If this is true, it would completely change the family's intentions for who will take over after them.

Eddie’s volatile nature and disregard for Kevin contrast sharply with his similarities to Conrad, both in personality and temperament. Maeve’s favoritism toward Eddie, despite his reckless behavior, might stem from this concealed lineage. She appears to be positioning Eddie as the true successor, using him to push her own agenda within the criminal empire.

Maeve’s strategic manipulations

A still from MobLand season 1 episode 8 (Image via Paramount+)

Maeve’s cryptic statement and her actions toward Eddie reveal her as a key manipulator behind the scenes. While she outwardly mourns Brendan’s death, she secretly fuels tensions and orchestrates moves to burn the family’s empire to the ground if it serves her vengeance against Conrad’s infidelities.

Her acknowledgment of the “other brother” may be both a threat to Kevin and an indication of where her loyalties lie going forward.

By quietly endorsing Eddie as a potential heir, Maeve not only challenges Kevin’s claim but also exposes a fault line that could tear the Harrigan family apart. Her cold calculation makes her the most dangerous player within the family, surpassing even the ostensibly powerful Kevin and the late Brendan.

Who could possibly be Kevin's other brother?

A still from MobLand season 1 (Image via Paramount+)

The identity of Kevin’s “other brother” in MobLand is one of the series’ most intriguing mysteries. Though the show has not confirmed this outright, the strongest theory points toward Eddie Harrigan, raising complex questions about lineage, loyalty, and power.

Eddie Harrigan acts and thinks differently than Kevin does throughout the series. His rebellious and erratic behaviour is considerably different from Kevin's placid attitude, yet it is comparable to that of Conrad Harrigan, the father. It has come to light that Conrad slept with Bella, Eddie's mother, before she married Kevin. This suggests that Eddie is not Kevin's son but Conrad's.

If Eddie is indeed Conrad’s biological son, it would explain why Maeve refers to him as Kevin’s “other brother” rather than his son. The secret parentage would have been deliberately concealed, creating tension and mistrust. Eddie’s presence as a hidden heir would undermine Kevin’s position and offer Maeve a preferred successor aligned with her interests.

Kevin’s explosive reaction to Maeve’s mention of the “other brother” reveals his shock and denial. He assumes Maeve is referring to Brendan, who has just died, and vehemently rejects the idea of another sibling. This response indicates that Kevin either does not know about Eddie’s true heritage or refuses to acknowledge it.

The interruption by Eddie himself, arriving with a carefree attitude, underscores his estranged relationship with Kevin. Eddie’s disdain for his father and defiance of family authority further deepen the divide, making him an unpredictable factor in the family power struggle.

Alternative possibilities and unknowns

While Eddie is the leading candidate, there remains a small chance the “other brother” could be an as-yet-unintroduced family member. Conrad’s history of infidelity and concealed children leaves room for further surprises. However, introducing another sibling amid the already complex family drama could dilute the narrative.

Additionally, Harry Da Souza, whom Conrad regards as a son due to loyalty, is unlikely the “other brother” Maeve means. Kevin does consider Harry a brother figure and would not react with such anger. Maeve herself has expressed distrust of Harry, which conflicts with this theory.

Therefore, Eddie stands as the most plausible “other brother,” setting the stage for a major power shift in the coming episodes.

Final thoughts on MobLand episode 8

Episode 8, titled Helter Skelter, marks a pivotal moment in MobLand season 1, escalating tensions and reshaping the criminal landscape.

The episode begins with the Harrigans grappling with Brendan’s death and Seraphina’s return. Their mourning is laced with suspicion and unease as Maeve’s cold manipulation and Conrad’s growing paranoia set a tense tone. Seraphina appears disturbed and possibly compromised, hinting at deeper betrayals within the family.

Harry’s rising influence

A still from MobLand season 1 episode 8 (Image via Paramount+)

Harry’s actions demonstrate his increasing power and cunning. His calculated meeting with Freddie Stevenson ends violently, removing a loose end who threatened to expose critical information.

Harry’s alliance with Kat McAllister, a shadowy and influential figure, signals his ambition and independence. He navigates loyalties carefully, positioning himself as both protector and potential betrayer.

Richie Stevenson’s ruthlessness

A still from MobLand season 1 episode 8 (Image via Paramount+)

Richie’s violent elimination of two police detectives who threaten his fentanyl operation showcases the brutal realities of London’s criminal underworld. His collaboration with former Deputy Chief Inspector Colin Tattersall further consolidates his power and complicates law enforcement efforts.

The episode concludes with Harry killing Freddie after extracting crucial intelligence about Richie’s drug trafficking and the Harrigan mole aiding Richie. This murder is both a power move and a necessary cleanup, signaling the dangerous stakes involved.

Simultaneously, Maeve’s ambiguous reference to Kevin’s “other brother” introduces a new layer of intrigue and potential upheaval within the Harrigan family. This moment, combined with the violent and political shifts of the episode, suggests that the family’s grip on power is more precarious than ever.

MobLand season 1 is now available to stream on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more updates on MobLand and similar projects as the year progresses.

