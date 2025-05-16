Who is Eddie Harrigan in MobLand? Character role explored

Ronan Bennett's crime drama series MobLand premiered on Paramount+ on March 30, 2025. The debut season explored the world of opposing mafia families in London—the Harrigans and the Stevensons—who are in a continuous power struggle for dominance over each other.

Ad

In MobLand, Anson Boon plays Eddie Harrigan, the son of Kevin and Bella Harrigan, an erratic individual who kicks off the series by stabbing someone in a nightclub. He is also linked to the disappearance of Tommy Stevenson, the son of Richie Stevenson.

Boon came into the series with a background in acting. His former projects include Crawl, Blackbird, 1917, Sulphur and White, and The Winter Lake. He also made an appearance in the TV series The Defeated and Pistol.

Ad

Trending

Eddie Harrigan: All about Anson Boon's character in MobLand

Ad

In MobLand, Eddie Harrigan takes advantage of his privilege and resources and uses them recklessly. As the grandson of the crime family patriarch Conrad Harrigan and matriarch Maeve Harrigan, he is deeply embedded in the family's criminal empire. He has proven to be both foolish and violent, especially in the case of Tommy Stevenson's disappearance.

Eddie's personality is defined by impulsiveness and carelessness. In the season premiere, he goes on a night of partying on drugs with Tommy Stevenson, son of the enemy gang leader Richie Stevenson, which results in Eddie stabbing a clubber.

Ad

This action triggers a course of events that heighten tensions between the Harrigan and Stevenson clans. When Harry Da Souza, the fixer for the Harrigan family, questions him about Tommy's disappearance, he denies all allegations.

In episode 3 of MobLand, it is revealed that Harrigan was the criminal all along. He stabbed Tommy about 50 or 60 times and paid a club manager, Valjon, to dispose of his body. However, Harry caught Valjon before he could finish the job. This discovery heightens the conflict between the two clans, which results in a chain of retaliations and an all-out gang war.

Ad

Eddie's behavior is frequently covered up by his grandmother, Maeve, who manipulates family relationships to safeguard him, even to the point of fueling intensifying feuds. Her partiality and calculated actions are responsible for the family's intra-conflicts and the larger gang war.

Read more: Who is Tommy Stevenson in MobLand? Character role explored.

Anson Boon on playing Eddie Harrigan in MobLand

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Numéro, Anson Boon opened up about why he chose to play Eddie Harrigan and what drew him to the role. For context, Guy Ritchie serves as the show's director and has directed two episodes so far.

"The prospect of playing such an exciting and dangerous character was a huge pull, but as soon as I received the first email mentioning this show to me, I was sold," he said.

Ad

"It’s not every day an actor comes across a project being directed by Guy Ritchie, written by Jez Butterworth and Top Boy’s Ronan Bennett, to play in an ensemble featuring Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Paddy Considine and Tom Hardy. It was an instant yes from me," the actor stated.

When asked what he enjoyed most about working on MobLand and what made this project stand out from the others, the actor said that it was his dream to work with Guy Ritchie, who was one of his top three directors.

Ad

"Guy’s sets have an atmosphere like no other. There is a palpable sense of fun and style in the air. His direction is clear, specific and always so interesting. He knows how to draw out an actor’s humor. He perfectly understands quintessential English banter, and builds it into a scene so that it never feels forced. He made me feel empowered in my role, and beyond excited to come to work every day," he added.

Ad

MobLand is available to stream on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More