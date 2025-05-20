MobLand season 1 episode 8: Complete list of guest stars and characters

The crime thriller series MobLand released its eighth episode, titled Helter Skelter, on May 18, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States of America. The episode was directed by Lawrence Gough and written by Ronan Bennett and Jez Butterworth.

The episode continues the story following the brutal execution of Brendan with a chainsaw. Harry managed to save Seraphina from the Mexicans by calling in a favor with Kat McAllister. The episode gave more insight into how Conrad is going to react to Richie's move, and Maeve, too, continues making her moves behind Conrad's back.

The cast of MobLand's eighth episode featured familiar faces and also introduced two new players to the war between the Harrigans and Stevensons. The addition of Janet McTeer as Kat McAllister and Toby Jones as Colin Tattersall to the ensemble cast gave more complexity to the plot. The new characters added a whole new twist to the series with two episodes left before the season finishes.

The list of additional characters seen in Mobland's latest episode, Helter Skelter

1) Toby Jones as Colin Tattersall

Toby Jones, actor, at the Hay Festival on June 2, 2018, in Hay-on-Wye, Wales. (Image via Getty)

In the latest episode of MobLand, Toby Jones plays Colin Tattersall, a former deputy chief inspector of Scotland Yard. Tattersall was assigned to Fisk's unit because of his expertise in bringing down crime families. As the episode progresses, he also reveals that he had put Richie in jail multiple times while he was still a cop.

At the end of the episode, it is revealed that Tattersall was working for Richie all along, as he leads DS Ivan Fisk and DC Mukasa into a trap. Richie murders the two in cold blood after they inform him of the deal and suggest that he would be working for the cops.

The British actor Toby Jones is well known for his voice role as Dobby in the Harry Potter films. Toby has also featured in projects such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Instigators, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Sherlock, and Doctor Who.

2) Janet McTeer as Kat McAllister

Janet McTeer attends the Les Liaisons Dangereuses" Opening Night after party at Gotham Hall on October 30, 2016, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

Janet McTeer appeared in the recent episode of MobLand as Kat McAllister, an international cartel operative. Kat made a brief appearance in the previous episode as she saved Seraphina from getting executed. Viewers were given more idea about who Kat is, as Harry reached out to her again for another favor. Kat is shown to be dangerous enough to be feared by Conrad as well.

Harry is seen to be working a deal with her for the fentanyl business on behalf of Conrad and is warned that he owes her two favors now, not Conrad.

The actress Janet McTeer has appeared in projects such as Ozark, The Menu, Kaos, and Maleficent. She is also set to star as Minerva McGonagall in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

3) Alex Fine as Donnie

Alex Fine attends the MobLand Premiere in NY at SVA Theatre on March 31, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

The fitness entrepreneur turned actor, Alex Fine, portrays the role of Donnie in the crime thriller series. Donnie is Kat's fixer and henchman who reaches out to Harry on her behalf. In the latest episode, he is seen chilling in a bar before setting up a video call between Kat and Harry to discuss details of his request.

Apart from appearing in MobLand, Alex has also worked on projects such as 1883 and American Primeval.

4) Emily Barber as Alice

Emily Barber attends the Global Premiere of "MobLand" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 27, 2025, in London, England. (Image via Getty)

In the latest episode of MobLand, Emily Barber reappeared in her role as Alice, an undercover police operative and Jan's new friend. Conrad makes Jan call Alice while she is out for her morning run. He then invites her to dinner, as he is suspicious of her. Later, Alice is seen discussing with Fisk's team about the dinner and whether she should be wired.

The English actress Emily Barber has previously appeared in Bridgerton, Industry, and Call the Midwife.

A recap of Helter Skelter

The crime thriller series MobLand's latest episode, Helter Skelter, began with the Harrigans briefly recovering from the traumatizing execution of Brendan. Conrad and Maeve emotionally recall their firstborn's birth as they mourn his death. The scene changes to Seraphina arriving back at the Harrigans, completely distraught. Conrad greets her and takes her in to meet the rest.

Maeve puts up an act and greets Seraphina like a mother, and also implies that she is like her own blood. Later, Conrad questions Harry about how he got Seraphina out of it. Harry tells them about Kat and how she reached out to him, which surprises and alarms Conrad.

He later sits down with him alone and has a chat with him to let him know that he is still in charge, and if Harry were to betray them, he will kill him. Before leaving to put things in order, Harry also learns from Jan that Eddie is getting intimate with their daughter, Gina. Harry threatens Eddie and also tries to make his daughter understand, but fails to do so.

Elsewhere, Maeve attempts to manipulate Kevin, who, out of annoyance, leaves to kill his abuser, Alan Rusby. Harry later learns the truth about the informant within the family from Freddie before throwing him off the roof. He then meets up with Donnie, who sets up a video call between him and Kat, where they discuss the deal offered. Kat warns him that it's not Conrad who owes her favor but him.

The episode ends with a meeting between DS Fisk, DC Mukasa, and Richie, arranged by Tattersall. The viewers are delivered a shocking twist as Richie executes the two cops after disliking the terms of the deal offered by them. As Harry forms his alliance with Kat for Conrad, Richie is seen to have gained control over the cops, as Tattersall suggests that they work for him, like always.

The next episode of MobLand, titled Beggars Banquet, is scheduled to be released on May 25, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States of America. Stay tuned with us for further updates related to the crime thriller series.

