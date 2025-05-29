I had a problem with Pierce Brosnan’s Irish accent in MobLand, and Helen Mirren’s performance didn’t help either

MobLand is the newest crime drama to grace our screens, featuring a renowned cast and the raw narrative style of Guy Ritchie. Being a passionate enthusiast of the genre, I was excited to explore the realm of the Harrigan crime family. Nonetheless, right from the initial episode, there was a sense that something was off. Pierce Brosnan, playing the father figure Conrad Harrigan, presented an Irish accent that was, to say the least, distracting.

Even though Brosnan is Irish, his effort to portray a Kerry dialect felt unnatural and uneven. He subsequently justified his decision, mentioning that he collaborated with a dialect coach and sought authenticity. However, the outcome caused numerous viewers, myself included, to doubt the execution. Compounding the accent troubles was Helen Mirren's depiction of Maeve Harrigan. Her performance, though authoritative, was blemished by a similarly puzzling Irish accent.

Critics observed that her accent appeared to shift through different areas of Ireland, making it difficult to define and occasionally distracting viewers from the story. Despite MobLand presenting an engaging storyline and impressive performances from the rest of the cast, these accent errors diminish the overall experience

Pierce Brosnan's accent in MobLand: A missed opportunity

MobLand aimed to present Conrad Harrigan as a formidable patriarch, but Brosnan’s inconsistent delivery made it hard to take his authority seriously. (Image via Paramount)

Pierce Brosnan's portrayal of Conrad Harrigan in MobLand was highly anticipated, given his Irish heritage and acting prowess. However, his attempt at a Kerry accent has been met with widespread criticism. Despite his intentions and efforts with a dialect coach, the accent felt exaggerated and inconsistent. This led to a disconnect between the character and the audience. This misstep is particularly glaring considering Brosnan's own background. It made the flawed accent even more perplexing.

What is even more confusing is how the accent swings noticeably between episodes. Sometimes it is more restrained. Other times, it veers into caricature. In emotionally intense scenes, Brosnan’s cadence falters. It becomes difficult to concentrate on the gravity of the moment. I noticed his delivery at times resembled a parody. This completely undermined the otherwise serious tone of MobLand.

He mentioned in an interview that he wanted to embrace a “localised authenticity,” referencing the Kerry roots of his character. But watching it unfold onscreen, it did not add depth. Instead, it distracted from the performance and clashed with the smoother, more neutral deliveries from the rest of the cast. In a show that leans heavily on atmosphere and family dynamics, that is a costly distraction.

Helen Mirren's performance in MobLand: A complicated portrayal

MobLand sets Maeve up as the matriarch with sharp instincts and steel nerves, but by the finale, she’s more style than substance. (Image via Paramount)

Helen Mirren's role as Maeve Harrigan was meant to be a powerful counterpart to Brosnan's Conrad. While her acting skills are undeniable, her Irish accent in MobLand was not as distracting as some made it out to be. In fact, I thought it was mostly fine. It was especially acceptable compared to the broader, inconsistent accents we have seen in other productions. She played an Irish character well in 1923. Here too, the accent was passable. The problem was not how she sounded. It was how the character was written and portrayed.

In the first episode, Maeve seemed poised to be a commanding force. She was observant, composed, and quietly manipulative. I was intrigued, expecting to watch her take charge and orchestrate power plays from behind the scenes. But somewhere along the way, that image unraveled. By the end of the series, her influence felt diminished. Her decisions became reactive rather than assertive. It was not that she lacked screen time. It was that her presence did not evolve into the strong, authoritative matriarch the show initially promised.

There were moments, like her confrontations with Conrad or her involvement in underhanded schemes, where that strength almost surfaced. But it never quite landed. Her performance remained compelling in parts. Still, I was left wanting more complexity and more gravitas. I did not want chaos. I wanted cold control. Instead, I got a character whose potential was left largely unfulfilled. That, more than anything else, was what made Maeve Harrigan fall flat for me.

Final thoughts on MobLand

MobLand’s ensemble stands tall in moments like this, yet beneath the surface, its leads struggle to embody the weight their roles demand. (Image via Paramount)

MobLand promised a gripping crime drama experience, and to an extent, it delivered. It had all the ingredients: a high-stakes premise, a stylish visual approach, and a star-studded cast. The show started strong, pulling me in with its moody atmosphere and hints of complex character dynamics. But as the episodes progressed, that early intrigue began to wear thin.

The plot, while engaging in parts, often felt stretched or muddled. There were moments of brilliance, especially in Tom Hardy's performance as Harry Da Souza. He served as the show's moral and emotional center. But those moments were not enough to elevate the whole. The pacing fluctuated. Some episodes were dense and slow-burning, while others rushed through developments that deserved more depth.

The Harrigan-Stevenson rivalry had potential for layered storytelling. However, the emotional stakes sometimes felt manufactured or underdeveloped. Characters who should have had commanding arcs, like Maeve Harrigan, were left underexplored. Dialogues veered into theatrical territory. A few subplots, though promising, lacked follow-through.

Still, the show has its merits. The cinematography is beautiful. The score is memorable. The tone carries a deliberate weight that sets it apart from louder, flashier crime series. It is not a failure by any means. But it does fall short of being the great show it aspired to be. In the end, MobLand is worth a watch. It may leave you wanting more than it ultimately delivers.

