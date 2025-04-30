7 best Pierce Brosnan shows and movies to watch if you like him in MobLand

Pierce Brosnan, a talented actor with diverse acting skills and screen presence, has gained viewers for decades through his versatile performances across different genres.

From his iconic role as James Bond to his recent turn in the unique crime thriller MobLand, Brosnan continues to display his wide range of talent and increase his appeal.

His portrayal in MobLand has left viewers wanting more of Brosnan's distinctive talent and intensity. As such, he has crafted numerous memorable roles that showcase his talent for balancing elitism with rugged determination.

Here are seven essential Pierce Brosnan performances, such as GoldenEye, The Matador, and The November Man, that fans of his work in MobLand should see.

1) GoldenEye

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Pierce Brosnan's debut as James Bond renewed the franchise for a newer generation. In GoldenEye, James Bond faces former MI6 agent Alec Trevelyan (portrayed by Sean Bean), who has gone on a violent spree and plans to use a powerful satellite weapon called GoldenEye to cause global chaos.

The film's premise follows Bond as he travels from Russia to Cuba with computer programmer Natalya Simonova (portrayed by Izabella Scorupco) to prevent catastrophe.

This film is especially groundbreaking because Pierce Brosnan redefined James Bond, perfectly balancing the character's traditional aura while adding a more emotional and vulnerable factor.

His acting in this film established him as a worthy successor to the Bond legacy, combining wit, physicality, and a looming danger that would define his tenure as 007.

This film is available on Amazon Prime Video for viewers to watch.

2) The Matador

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

The Matador represents one of Pierce Brosnan's bravest departures from his Bond persona and shares the same theme with MobLand.

In this dark comedy, Julian Noble (portrayed by Pierce Brosnan), a tired hitman dealing with a midlife crisis, forms an unlikely friendship with a businessman (portrayed by Greg Kinnear).

The film overthrew Brosnan's simple image as he portrays a deeply flawed, disturbed assassin struggling with his conscience.

Like his work in MobLand, Brosnan explores the psychological conflict of violence and crime on those who cause it. His performance earned critical acclaim for its vulnerability and willingness to change his polished image.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video for viewers.

3) The Ghost Writer

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

In Roman Polanski's politically thrilling drama The Ghost Writer, Pierce Brosnan delivers a unique performance as former British Prime Minister Adam Lang.

When a ghostwriter (portrayed by Ewan McGregor) is hired to complete Lang's memoirs after his previous writer dies under mysterious circumstances, he uncovers dangerous secrets about Lang's past and his connections to the CIA.

Brosnan's portrayal of Lang showcases his ability to project authority while hinting at sinister potential schemes. He employs these skills effectively in MobLand as well.

The character's charm masks internal ruthlessness, subtly creating an interesting tension that Brosnan navigates. The film's eerie atmosphere and political angle offer a different context for Pierce Brosnan's acting skills than those in MobLand.

Nonetheless, it demonstrates the same compelling screen presence and ability to convey complex aspirations beneath a calm exterior.

This film is also available on Amazon Prime Video for viewers to watch.

4) The Foreigner

A still frame from the trailer of the film (Image via Amazon Prime )

This movie pairs Pierce Brosnan with Jackie Chan in an engaging story of terrorism and vengeance.

Brosnan plays the role of Liam Hennessy, a former member turned government official who gets entangled with a grieving father (Jackie Chan) seeking justice for his daughter's demise in a terrorist bomb attack.

The movie explores the extended impact of the problems in Northern Ireland and the collateral damage of political violence.

Pierce Brosnan's acting as Hennessy shares certain elements with his work in MobLand, specifically in exploring how past relations with violent organizations can come to haunt characters even as they attempt to bring a change or move on.

His portrayal of a man with a complex relationship with his violent past demonstrates the same moral enigma and psychological depth that makes his MobLand character engaging.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) The Son

A still frame from the trailer of the series (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Pierce Brosnan stars in this film as Eli McCullough, a ruthless Texas cattle baron and oilman whose life story spans multiple timelines, from his childhood capture by Comanche warriors to his elderly years as a strong, morally compromised adult.

This series examines America's bloody history and the brutal foundations of enormous wealth.

Brosnan's performance as McCullough is one of his most aspirational television roles. It requires him to portray a character whose consciousness is gradually corrupted by violence and ambition over the years.

Like his character in MobLand, McCullough operates in a world where power and violence are inextricably linked, and moral compromises accumulate over time.

The series showcases Brosnan's ability to adapt a character's psychological transformation, portraying the charm that inspires loyalty and the ruthlessness that inspires fear.

The series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) No Escape

A still image from the trailer of the film (Image via Youtube/@ Rotten Tomatoes Trailers)

This intense action thriller stars Brosnan as Hammond, a mysterious government operative who helps an American family (led by Owen Wilson) trapped in Southeast Asia during a violent riot.

While not strictly a crime drama like MobLand, No Escape showcases Pierce Brosnan's talent for creating morally complicated characters operating in an environment that does not follow the law.

Brosnan's character initially appears to be a typical stoic persona before revealing depth and a complicated history with the region's political situation.

The film's exploration of how ordinary people react when exposed to difficult circumstances creates a different theme for Pierce Brosnan's skills.

Still, his ability to project danger and reliability remains central to his character's influence on the film. This film is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

7) The November Man

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In The November Man, Brosnan returns to the spy genre as Peter Devereaux, a former CIA worker who bursts out of retirement for a personal mission that pits him against his former agency and disciple.

The film combines intense action sequences with a complex plot involving Russian politics, personal vendettas, and government conspiracies.

What connects his performance to MobLand is Pierce Brosnan's portrayal of a professional who understands the brutal realities of his world while maintaining his code of conduct.

Devereaux exhibits the same controlled actions and critical thinking that characterize Pierce Brosnan's performance in MobLand, though in a more rescuer context.

The film displays Pierce Brosnan's continued potential as an action hero, even in his 60s. It showcases the physical presence and depth that make his criminal characters so intimidating. The film is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

For fans of Pierce Brosnan's performance in MobLand, these seven selections offer different aspects of his remarkable talent across themes and decades.

In the comment section, let us know which of these films made you appreciate Pierce Brosnan even further.

