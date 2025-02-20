$70M net worth movie star Owen Wilson's new golf show premieres June 4 on Apple TV

Owen Wilson's new feel-good golf comedy is all set to premiere this year. The movie star, who has a $70M net worth (via Celebrity Net Worth), is set to star in the Apple TV show 'Stick'.

The show is slated to release on June 4th, 2025. As per Apple, the show is about a "down-and-out pro golfer, a teenage prodigy, and a long shot at redemption".

Popular for comedies such as Wedding Crashers, Shanghai Knights, The Internship etc. Owen Wilson is one of the veterans of the genre. He will be joined by a stellar cast of Marc Maron, Mariana Trevino, Lilly Kay, Judy Greer, Timothy Olyphant, and Peter Dager. 'Stick' has been created by 'Ford vs Ferrari' writer Jason Keller.

Wilson plays a former pro golfer, Pryce Cahill, whose career had ended prematurely 20 years ago. After losing his job and a failed marriage, he looks to help out 17-year-old golf prodigy, Santi, played by Dager.

Apple TV took to its social media handle on Thursday to announce the new series.

According to the first look images shared by the streaming giant, golf world's very own Collin Morikawa will also make a cameo in the show. In one of the pictures, the PGA Tour star can be seen heading into the fictional 'Ready Safe Insurance Invitational' with Wilson walking in the background wearing a caddie bib.

Which other golfers will make a cameo in Owen Wilson's new golf show?

Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Owen Wilson and Peter Dager (Image via NUCLR Golf's X account)

Owen Wilson's new golf show 'Stick' boasts a star-studded cameo line-up. Apart from Collin Morikawa, other PGA Tour stars including Max Homa, Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley are also reportedly making a cameo in the Apple TV series.

The golfers will be joined by CBS announcers Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman. Golf reporter Dan Rapaport and 'Good Good' members Garrett Clark, Matt Scharff, and Brad Dalke will also make appearances in 'Stick'.

The first three episodes of the show will release on June 4th, 2025. A new episode will air every week on Wednesdays with the finale set to release on July 23rd, 2025. The series will reportedly have ten episodes.

Owen Wilson had attended the Sentry in Hawaii in early January. He had cheered on the players during the first round of the tournament. The 'Marley & Me' star had met with competitors including, Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg, and Rickie Fowler at Kapalua.

