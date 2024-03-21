Who pays the bill for the Masters' Champions dinner? Trevor Immelman spills the beans

Trevor Immelman recently engaged in a discussion on the Fore Play Podcast, shedding light on the Masters dinner tradition, also known as the Masters Club Dinner. Immelman disclosed that the reigning champion is responsible for covering the expenses associated with the event, which was first initiated by Ben Hogan in 1952.

The South African professional golfer went on to reveal how attendees have the opportunity to sample some of the finest bourbons available. He also pointed out that if guests are not fond of the food being served, they can order something else off the normal menu.

Trevor Immelman said:

“The defending champion does pay for the meal which is a really cool tradition.”

He further added:

“We generally end the night with some type of really good-tasting bourbon. If something on the menu doesn't tickle your fancy, you can always order off of the normal menu.”

Lastly, the 2008 Masters champion mentioned that this year would probably mark his 15th dinner, and he has always chosen to eat whatever the champion serves at the Master's dinner, which, in his opinion, is always extraordinary.

For the uninitiated, Jon Rahm is the defending champion this year. He is all set to infuse the event with a touch of Spanish flair, specifically showcasing cuisine from his native Basque region to all the past winners on April 9, 2024.

A look into Jon Rahm’s 2023 The Masters Tournament win

Jon Rahm's start at the 2023 Masters Tournament was marked by a double bogey on the first hole. Despite this setback, his performance throughout the day was commendable. He earned seven birdies and one eagle, culminating in him finishing the round at 7 under par.

The Spaniard delivered a relatively average performance in the second round, securing five birdies and incurring two bogeys, ultimately settling for 3 under par. His third day on the course proved to be disappointing, with more bogeys than birdies. Rahm recorded four bogeys and three birdies, finishing the round at 1 under par.

In the final round of the Masters Tournament, Jon Rahm notched four birdies against a single bogey, closing the round at 3 under par. With a cumulative score of 12 under par by the event's conclusion, he finished four strokes ahead of the runners-up, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, clinching a substantial cash prize of $3,240,000.

This win was also the 29-year-old golfer's second Major championship triumph after his first Major victory at the 2021 U.S. Open, where he defeated Louis Oosthuizen by a single-stroke margin.