Who were the commentators at Capital One’s The Match 2024? All you need to know

Capital One's The Match was played this Monday, February 27, at The Park in West Palm Beach. The event was broadcast on the TNT television network and featured an extensive commentary team.

The Match 2024 featured for the first time two female players, Rose Zhang and Lexi Thompson, who were accompanied by Rory McIlroy and Max Homa. On the television broadcast side, Ernie Johnson, Trevor Immelman, Christina Kim and Charles Barkley provided commentary, with other figures taking roles on the course.

Ernie Johnson led the commentary team. Johnson is a well-known sportscaster for TNT, primarily hosting programs associated with the National Basketball Association (NBA) such as the pre-game and halftime shows, as well as the "Inside the NBA" show, which airs after every doubleheader on the circuit.

In addition, Johnson works for TNT as a play-by-play announcer for PGA Tour events covered by the network. This includes The Match.

Christina Kim is a professional player on the LPGA Tour. The 2023 season was the 21st of her career and she has five professional victories, three of them on the world's premier tour.

Trevor Immelman is a Major champion (The Masters, 2008) from South Africa, with almost 20 years of professional golf experience. In addition to winning at Augusta National, his results include another victory on the PGA Tour and three others on the European Tour.

After finishing his golf career, Immelman pursued a career in broadcasting. He has been a commentator for Turner Sports and CBS.

Charles Barkley is a former NBA star who played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets over 16 seasons. Among his many accomplishments in professional basketball are two Olympic gold medals and a Hall of Fame induction.

Following his stint in professional sports, Barkley has worked as a sports analyst for TNT since 2000. His work has been primarily related to basketball, not only in the NBA but also at the collegiate and other levels.

In addition, Barkley is very involved in golf, participating in numerous charity events. In the second edition of The Match in 2020 (third overall), Barkley participated as a player. He teamed up with Phil Mickelson and they defeated Steph Curry and Peyton Manning.

Who were the on-course commentators at The Match 2024?

The Match 2024 television team had 3 other sportscasters on the course. They were Kathryn Tappen as the on-course reporter and DJ Khaled and Paul Bissonnette as cart commentators.

Kathryn Tappen currently works as a sportscaster for NBC covering primarily football and Olympic events. In her youth, she played golf among other sports.

DJ Khaled is a renowned musician and producer with a well-known relationship with golf. He is a regular presence at events and promotional materials associated with the sport.

Paul Bissonnette is a former ice hockey player who played 10 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL). Following his sports career, he has worked as a commentator for Barstool Sports and TNT, focusing primarily on following the field hockey action.