"The writers confused the word magicians with wizards"- Fans left unimpressed by Now You See Me: Now You Don't first trailer 

After a long gap, the Now You See Me franchise is finally returning with a third movie, titled Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which is seemingly pushing the boundaries of magic in its first trailer. The push is quite significant, as this has generated enough online reactions where fans are thoroughly unimpressed by the movie's premise.
Featuring some of the same cast members along with a horde of new ones, Now You See Me: Now You Don't seems to be going for an even bigger heist with the magicians performing tricks that simply seem beyond the level of anything explainable.
This was heavily criticized by fans on social media platforms like Reddit, where many pointed out how the brilliant premise of the movie, which could have been quite great, was reduced to something much less due to the lack of rationalization and realistic approaches.
Reddit user nopalitzin summed this up, saying:
"The writers confused the word "magicians" with "wizards"."
Many users added their analysis of the trailer here, and most of them seemed to be quite negative.
"Oh, these people can literally just do anything they want in this universe... They can teleport, create/destroy matter, bend gravity, generate plot contrivances from thin air, and they can do all of this seemingly at will at any time with nothing capable of getting in their way... so why are these guys magicians and not just gods?"- another user wrote.
"That is why I hate these movies. They want to be clever and slick but the writers aren’t clever and slick enough to actually write them that way."- another user added.
"Such a dumb premise. What if magicians were using their tricks to do heists. Cool. Yeah but what if those tricks were just straight up absolute magic and not at all tricks but we’ll still say they are?? Garbage."- yet another user said.
"I feel like they just went with this premise because the writers just didn’t want to have to research and rationalize every illusion."- another user added.
Despite this initial reaction to Now You See Me: Now You Don't, some fans did not mind the audacious direction the franchise was taking and were simply satisfied by the probable entertainment value.
More about Now You See Me: Now You Don't
Now You See Me: Now You Don't is set to follow Now You See Me 2 (2016) directly. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the story of this movie will pick up some years after the events of the second movie. It will star Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman reprising their roles from previous films, though Mark Ruffalo is notably absent.
The new movie will feature a new set of cast as well, which includes Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rosamund Pike.
Many of the details about the movie, including its plot synopsis, remain shrouded. We expect to get more information soon.
Now You See Me: Now You Don't is set to premiere on November 14, 2025. Moreover, a sequel to the movie is also reportedly in development.