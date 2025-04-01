“They should have done this with 2”- Now You See Me 3’s new title starts debate on X

Announced at CinemaCon, Now You See Me 3 has been officially titled Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, and it’s set to release in theatres on November 14, 2025.

As per an IGN report dated April 2, 2025, director Ruben Fleischer, best known for Zombieland and Uncharted is reuniting with Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson, alongside other returning cast members like Isla Fisher and Dave Franco. New faces in Now You See Me 3 include Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Rosamund Pike.

Following the announcement, a wave of reactions poured in on X (formerly Twitter), with fans expressing a mix of amusement and confusion. The franchise’s unconventional naming choices, coupled with past criticism, sparked a debate that balanced excitement and scepticism.

“They should have done this with 2 lmao” - one netizen commented.

This tweet, which quickly racked up thousands of likes and reposts, became the anchor of the discourse around Now You See Me 3 and its title choice.

"Now you see it, now you don't - the perfect trick for these crazy times," one fan tweeted.

“Are these movies any good? Not really. But do I love watching them? Absolutely,” another viewer shared.

It reflects the franchise’s identity, films that aren't universally acclaimed but continue to draw loyal viewers with their flashy visuals and ensemble casts.

“Wait there’s 3 of them now???,” A netizen reacted.

On the flip side, some weren’t impressed.

“One of the worst franchises ever,” wrote a critic.

Rejecting the magic-heist concept that the series is built around, the disdain echoed broader scepticism about whether the third film could revive interest.

“This would be a horrible April Fools joke. Is there actually a 3rd movie and Isla Fisher is coming back for this one too?,” Another commenter stated.

Their confusion mirrored the disbelief that the franchise is still going, especially with its shifting cast and changing tone.

More about Now You See Me 3

The third installment in the magician-heist franchise has officially been titled Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. As per IGN’s report dated April 2, 2025, Lionsgate announced during CinemaCon.

Adam Fogelson, chair of the studio’s Motion Picture Group, also confirmed that Now You See Me 4 is in active development. The film will be released in theatres on November 14, 2025, adhering to the original schedule announced earlier.

According to ScreenRant’s April 1, 2025 report, the trailer previewed during the event shows the Four Horsemen reuniting once again for a heist involving a stolen Heart Diamond and a powerful family tied to global crime. The story expands the roster with new illusionists played by Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, and Justice Smith, while Rosamund Pike also joins the ensemble.

The Now You See Me 3 trailer includes moments where old characters reconnect, including callbacks like Merritt’s “open sesame” line, and features a setup described as “8 magicians against a worldwide criminal network.” The scale of the heist, along with the expanded team, signals a shift in the franchise’s direction.

According to the IGN, dated April 1, 2025, report, director Fleischer stated:

“Directing Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was as much fun as making any movie in my career. It combines two of my favorite things — heist movies and magic — and working with this incredible cast was truly magical.”

The first two films have made a combined $700 million at the global box office. While critical reception has been mixed, Now You See Me received a 6.3/10. Its sequel, Now You See Me 2, received a 6.2/10 from IGN, however, audiences have consistently supported each release. With Now You See Me 3 officially named and a fourth film confirmed, Lionsgate appears committed to keeping the franchise active and expanding.

Stay tuned for more updates.

