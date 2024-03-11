Is Now You See Me 3 happening? Details explored as Jesse Eisenberg drops exciting update

Now You See Me 3 may be much closer than most would have thought. According to franchise star Jesse Eisenberg, a third film in the series is well into development and may go on the floor this year itself.

The hit franchise's first film was released in 2013, and though it received mixed acclaim from critics, it quickly became a fan favorite, primarily because of the great cast, which comprises the likes of Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Mélanie Laurent, Isla Fisher, Common, Dave Franco, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman, alongside Eisenberg.

The film had a sequel in 2016, which boasted the majority of the original cast. But since then, there has been little information about the future of the franchise.

But in a recent interview with Collider, the actor revealed that the film was well underway and they had even finished the script. Eisenberg also noted that he expects the film to go into production in the next six months, which means we could very well get a 2025 release date.

What did Jesse Eisenberg say about Now You See Me 3?

Expand Tweet

In the recent interview with Collider at SXSW, where Eisenberg was promoting his latest project, Sasquatch Sunset, the actor spoke at length about the upcoming third installment in the Now You See Me franchise. He even revealed that it was among his favorite films to work on. This is understandable, as this series is a deviation from his usual stint of serious films.

The Social Network actor said:

"Hopefully it will happen in the next six months. I think it will, it seems like it will. Yeah, it's really great...For me, the thing I love about it so much, having just read the script, it celebrates intelligence and it’s non-violent but exciting, and it's so weird to see that because it sounds so obvious, and it sounds like that would be common, but it's actually quite uncommon to have a movie that's this franchise, this Hollywood-style movie that's really just about teamwork and intelligence, rather than just violence."

He also went on to praise the film's setting, saying how it utilized the star power it came with to establish a legacy in Hollywood.

More details is expected to come out once the film goes into production.

What could be the title of Now You See Me 3?

Expand Tweet

While other details mostly remain blurry, including the cast of the film, Jesse Eisenberg has given us a possible hint about the film's title. Now You See Me 3 could be called Now You 3 Me.

While speaking about the film, the actor said:

"And so when I'm reading this new script for Now You See Me, or Now You 3 Me as we've been calling it — I'll get in trouble for that — I'm thinking, “oh, wow, these actors who I'm friends with, who are all genius actors are gonna be so funny in this.”"

More details about the rest of the specifics of the movie are expected to arrive soon. Stay tuned for more updates.