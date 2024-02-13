Sasquatch Sunset's first trailer gives a glimpse at unrecognizable Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough

Sasquatch Sunset is an upcoming absurdist comedy film directed by David Zellner. The trailer for the film was released by the distributors of the film Bleecker Street on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

One of the most striking snippets from the released trailer is the first look at Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough in their new avatars. Viewers could not recognize the two actors as they don heavy makeup to look like the mythical creature Sasquatch (also referred to as Bigfoot in common folklore).

The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Festival on January 19, 2024, and is set to be released across theaters on April 12, 2024. Sasquatch Sunset will feature a look into the lives of the mythical Sasquatches and features the actors in unrecognizable attires.

Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough, and Cristoph Zajac-Denek look unrecognizable as a family of Bigfoot Monsters in the trailer of Sasquatch Sunset

The absurdist comedy film Sasquatch Sunset dropped its official trailer on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. It provides a glimpse into the weird and mystical world of Sasquatches.

Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough, and Cristoph Zajac-Denek star in the film, and they are completely unrecognizable in their heavy, hairy Bigfoot attire. The characters are created in tandem with what popular mythology depicts the Bigfoot monsters as. They look like early apes (homo erectus) with long hair on their body and disgruntled rugged faces. The makeup team has done an impressive job of bringing to life the family of sasquatches, who will be depicted by the actors in the film.

The official synopsis of the upcoming film reads,

"In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches — possibly the last of their enigmatic kind — embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them.”

Directed by Nathan Zellner and David Zellner (known for Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter, and Damsel), the film looks like it will offer many gasp-worthy moments, along with obscene and absurd scenes.

The trailer for Sasquatch Sunset features a mystical forest where the family of Sasquatches are shown to be going about their daily lives. Interestingly, there is not a single dialogue in the trailer, which suggests that none might be involved throughout the film.

Sasquatch Sunset will see Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough, and Cristoph Zajac-Denek take on a challenging role as they depict a family of mythological primates, with the additional task of conveying emotions only through actions and their eyes.

Stay tuned for Sasquatch Sunset as it is scheduled to be widely released across theaters on April 19, 2024.

