''I found myself completely in awe'': Jesse Eisenberg opens up on his directorial debut When You Finish Saving the World

Actor Jesse Eisenberg's new directorial venture, When You Finish Saving the World, is all set to hit theaters on Friday, January 20, 2023. He recently appeared in The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, wherein he spoke about his transition as a director. He said,

''As a director, I found myself just completely in awe and then, like, terrified of the actors.''

He said that he loves ''being managed'' as an actor and spoke at length about leading a crew while directing a film.

When You Finish Saving the World stars Julianne Moore and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard in the lead roles. Eisenberg also wrote the script, which is based on his audio drama of the same name.

Jesse Eisenberg opens up on his experience as a director

Jesse Eisenberg further spoke about the joys he experiences as an actor. Eisenberg said,

''As an actor, I love, like, getting direction from people, you know, as you can tell I haven't formed myself yet. And I love any kind of, you know, micromanaging or even macromanaging. I just love being managed.''

Eisenberg further expressed doubts about directing his actors on set, but said he eventually realized that it was important to be confident and let go of one's concerns to ''make a movie'' or ''lead a team.''

Jesse Eisenberg also jokingly said that the film would have been ''lovelier'' had he ''self-actualized'' prior to filming. The film premiered at Sundance Film Festival last year, wherein in received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Apart from that, Jesse Eisenberg has recently starred in the Hulu drama series, Fleishman Is in Trouble, which also garnered critical acclaim. It tells the story of a divorced man, played by Jesse Eisenberg, who decides to step into the dynamic world of dating apps. The show premiered in November 2022 and features a total of eight episodes.

More details about When You Finish Saving the World

When You Finish Saving the World centers on a mother and her son with contrasting personalities. The son enjoys the attention of the digital world, whilst the mother, who runs a shelter for domestic violence survivors, has a more austere personality. Here's a brief description of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Evelyn (Julianne Moore) has devoted herself to helping people in hard times, but she struggles to connect with her son Ziggy (Finn Wolfhard), an aspiring internet star oblivious to the problems of the world.''

The synopsis further reads,

''As Evelyn attempts to become a parent figure to an unassuming teenager she meets at her shelter, and Ziggy fumbles through his pursuit of a brilliant and politically conscious young woman at his high school, this emotional comedy reveals a funny and sharply perceptive portrait of a mother and son who may seem at odds but who are more alike than either would care to admit.''

Finn Wolfhard stars as the teenage son, Ziggy Katz, whilst legendary actress Julianne Moore plays his mother, Evelyn Katz. Other supporting cast members include Alisha Boe, Jay O. Sanders, and more.

Don't miss When You Finish Saving the World, arriving in theaters on January 20, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes