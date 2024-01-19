"Giving Ukraine back to Russia": Comedian Andrew Schulz goes to absurd extremes for a Knicks Championship

Like every New York Knicks fan, Andrew Schulz wants nothing more then to see his team win an NBA title. The comedian recently gave an absurd answer when asked what he would give up for a championship.

During a recent episode of his podcast "Flagrant," Schulz was asked what he'd be willing to give up to see New York win the title. After some pondering, he'd be okay with Russia taking over Ukraine if it meant to the Knicks won the NBA championship. It goes without saying that this answer was given soley for comedic purposes.

"What would I give for a New York Knicks championship, holy s*** this is actually interesting," Schulz said. "I got to put my money where my mouth is...I would give Russia Ukraine."

Among all 30 teams, New York has one of the longest NBA title droughts. The last time they secured a championship was back in 1973. Other franchises with longer droughts include the Phoenix Suns (55 years), Atlanta Hawks (65 years), and Sacramento Kings (72 years).

What are the New York Knicks' current odds to win the NBA championship?

As we hit the halfway point in the NBA season, the New York Knicks sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 25-17 record. They've been one of the hotter teams in the league as of late, winning eight of their last ten games.

Last month, New York made a big trade to climb the ranks in the East. They traded away Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby. Led by a pair of All-Star-level talents in Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, they now have one of the league's top two-way forwards.

Following this trade, the Knicks are now in the top ten when it comes to NBA title odds. They currently have +4200 odds to be the last team standing, coming in at tenth-best. The Boston Celtics (+290), Denver Nuggets (+420), and Milwaukee Bucks (+460) are among the top favorites.

New York might still be a longshot now, but things could change in the coming weeks. Even though they gave up a lot of assets for Anunoby, they still have pieces to move. This could result in them making another trade or two before the February 8th deadline.

New York has certainly improved, but there is still a gap between them and some of the other top teams. Adding a talent like Anunoby gives them a defensive stopper, but they still lack the firepower to make teams like the Bucks or Celtics.

With their current collection of talent, New York is trending in the right direction. Andrew Schulz might not see it this year, but the Knicks are building a roster worthy of contending for an NBA title.

