Is Lift on Netflix good? Heist comedy movie review and synopsis

Viewers scrolling through Netflix in search of some entertaining heist movies might stumble upon Lift, a heist comedy that promises glossy action and star-studded performances.

Originally scheduled for release in August 2023, Lift arrived on Netflix on 12 January 2024, being postponed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

Alongside Kevin Hart, the film features Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, and Sam Worthington.

But is it worth the viewers' time? In this article, we delve into the cast, plot, and performances to find out.

Audience reception

Casual viewers and critics have been divided on Lift. While some appreciate its mindless entertainment value, others criticize its thinly written characters and formulaic storyline.

The movie, directed by veteran filmmaker F. Gary Gray, offers a familiar premise of a high-stakes heist but struggles to inject depth into its characters.

Despite the efforts of the ensemble cast, including a departure from Kevin Hart's usual comedic persona, the movie struggles to engage viewers beyond its flashy visuals.

While the premise of an elaborate heist offers initial intrigue, the execution falters because of superficial character development and poor special effects.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 30% approval rating based on 64 reviews, with critics noting its lack of depth. Metacritic assigns it a score of 40 out of 100, indicating mixed or average reviews.

Lift falls into the category of glossy, empty action films churned out by Netflix, lacking the substance to leave a lasting impression. Whether it's worth the time depends on the viewers’ appetite for mindless action and star power over substance and depth.

Lift: plot overview

Kevin Hart plays Cyrus, an experienced thief, who leads a team consisting of Denton (Vincent D'Onofrio), pilot Camila (Úrsula Corberó), hacker Mi-Sun (Kim Yoon-ji), safecracker Magnus (Billy Magnussen), and engineer Luke.

They plan two simultaneous thefts: stealing a Van Gogh painting in London and staging the fake kidnapping of N8, played by Jacob Batalon, a renowned NFT artist, in Venice.

Explaining that stolen paintings rapidly increase in value, Cyrus aims to sell the Van Gogh to buy N8's NFTs.

Interpol agent Abby Gladwell (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Cyrus's former fling, arrests Denton for involvement in the theft. Her boss, Commander Huxley (Sam Worthington), forces the team to help capture billionaire Lars Jorgenson, planning a massive flood in Europe for profit.

Cyrus insists Abby joins to provide cover. The crew also plans to steal gold from Jorgenson's shipment mid-air. They use a private jet to divert the plane to a private airfield.

Despite complications, they successfully divert the plane, but face hijackers. The crew crashes, with Magnus escaping. NATO nearly shoots down the plane, but they stand down after learning of the hostages.

Another crash landing at Jorgenson's villa leads to a confrontation. The crew exposes Jorgenson's crimes, leading to his arrest. Abby resigns from Interpol and joins Cyrus.

Later, he reveals that they stole the gold, replacing it with painted iron bars. They retrieve their haul and celebrate, with Cyrus and Abby growing closer.

If you're in the mood for a light-hearted heist flick with impressive visuals, Lift might suffice. But for those craving substance and meaningful storytelling, it's best to look elsewhere on Netflix's vast catalog.