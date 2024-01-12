The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City x WWHL: Kevin Hart's Heather Gay imitation gets hilarious reactions online 

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) recently wrapped up season 4. The season finale's big reveal ensured that fans couldn't stop talking about the show, and the craze increased after it aired the reunion special earlier this week.

Monica Garcia being revealed as Reality Von Tease is still being talked about but for different reasons. Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen featured comedian and actor Kevin Hart during its latest episode, and one of the topics they covered was the Real Housewives show.

During the segment, Andy told the audience that Kevin Hart was going to reenact the scene when Heather Gay confronted the season 4 newcomer in the season finale. His imitation earned him a hug from Andy Cohen, cheers from the audience, and hilarious reactions online. They called him acting "comedic gold" on Twitter.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are available to stream on Peacock.

Kevin Hart's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City imitation wins hearts online

Kevin Hart appeared as a guest on Watch What Happens Live! (WWHL) with Andy Cohen on Thursday, January 11, 2023. During the segment, the comedian and actor weighed in on a few topics, including Beyonce, Jo Koy as the Golden Globes host, Chris Rock, and the much-talked-about season finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

During the Clubhouse Playhouse segment, Andy Cohen announced that the actor would be reenacting the "text that is gripping the nation," Heather Gay's "iconic soliloquy," exposing Monica Garcia as Reality Von Tease.

The actor stood up and started the monologue. He reenacted the dinner scene where the big blowout took place, and the entire cast turned on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer.

His exaggerations, expressions, and the accuracy of the dialogue won him hilarious fan reactions. While he delivered amazingly, the camera panned to the talk show host's face, who seemed engrossed in the scene. As the scene wrapped up, Andy jumped from his seat to give Kevin Hart a hug while the audience cheered.

Kevin Hart isn't the only celebrity to have used the iconic lines recently. Congressman Robert Garcia recently went viral for quoting The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member as he made a case against Donald Trump.

While trying to prove a point, the politician noted that he had "receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots, and everything" to back up his claims. Today, he took to X to note that he was honored to be the first member of Congress to quote someone from Bravo TV.

"I've been a BravoTV gay since the original OC housewives franchise. Honored to be the first member of Congress to quote a housewife in the congressional record."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will return next week with a reunion special part 2 on Bravo.