The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Monica Garcia calls Angie a "bench-warming b*tch"

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 returned to screens with another eventful episode on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. During the segment, the cast got together for the first time since filming the reunion special.

The reunion special was hosted by Andy Cohen, who is also the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise. While for most shows, pleasantries are exchanged in the beginning, the RHOSLC episode began with insults.

Some of the topics that the cast touched upon were Lisa Barlow's stolen ring, Monica Garcia's connection to Jen Shah and her involvement with the FBI, Monica's affair, and more. The cast member, who is now being called a "supervillain," lived up to her name by attacking several cast members, including Angie Katsanevas.

While discussing Lisa's ring, Angie tried intervening in the conversation but Monica wasn't too happy about it.

"Why are you talking, bench-warming b*tch? This doesn't involve you. Just like most of the season," Monica shot back when Angie insisted that nobody thought the newcomer stole the ring.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 will return next week with a brand new episode of the reunion special on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion pt. 1: Discussion about Lisa's ring gets heated

The Bravo reality show saw the cast get back together for the first time since the season 4 finale was filmed. During the January 2 episode, the cast banished Monica Garcia from their group after learning that she was behind Reality Von Tea, an online account that trolled the cast in the past and helped expose Jen Shah.

The tension between Monica and the cast was evident and it didn't take long for things to boil over during the reunion special. Andy Cohen brought up Lisa Barlow's missing ring which was worth $60,000. The ring went missing when the cast was on their way to Palm Springs.

Lisa was distraught over the loss but Monica questioned her "obsession" with the piece of jewelry during the episode and noted that it made The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member seem "elitist" and "out of touch." Soon after the episode aired, fans took to social media to accuse Monica of theft.

When Andy brought it up during Tuesday's episode, Lisa Barlow noted that the ring was important to her because of its sentimental value. She stated that her husband gifted it to her after their son had his first son. Andy then asked Monica where she thought the rumors started.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer noted that she thought Heather and Lisa started the rumor which led to a heated discussion. Lisa believed that it wasn't their job to defend the cast member online while Heather added that maybe they didn't think she stole it. Monica noted that the allegations were "damaging" and wanted to clear the air.

"Let me make this very clear because this is very damaging, it's easy, it's stereotypical, it's tired. I did not steal your ring. You're saying I would steal it because I have less than you, so I'm going to steal it?"

As Monica was defending herself, Angie intervened by saying that nobody was saying that she stole it which is when Monica called her a "bench-warming b*tch."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City further discussed Monica Garcia's involvement with Jen Shah and the FBI, and even touched up upon her excommunication and her affair with her brother-in-law.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 will return next week on Bravo.