"Andy does NOT like Monica": The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans react to Monica Garcia's "ratings" comment during season 4 reunion pt. 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 aired the much-awaited part one of the reunion special on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. During the segment, the cast gathered together as a group for the first time since they filmed the explosive season finale for the Bravo show.

To recap, in the season finale, the cast found out that Monica Garcia, who was previously Jen Shah's assistant, was the handler of an online troll account that tormented them. This revelation led to one of the most explosive fights the SLC show had seen so far.

During the reunion special, which was hosted by Andy Cohen, they spoke about why and how Monica got on the show in the first place. The latter then noted that they needed her since the ratings were terrible, leading to Cohen giving her a seemingly disapproving look.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake Fans season 4 fans took to social media to react to the statement. One person wrote, @TheresaRockFace wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"I'm feeling that @Andy does NOT like Monica."

The show will return next week with part two of the reunion special on Bravo.

Fans on Twitter react to Monica Garcia's comment about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's bad ratings

The cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake season 4 reappeared on screens on Tuesday night for a reunion special as they gathered for the first time as a group since the season finale was filmed.

Andy Cohen, the show's executive producer and late night talk show host joined the Bravo celebrities as they went through the highs and lows of the season and uncovered more information. While fans knew one of the major aspects of the reunion was going to be Monica Garcia, they weren't prepared for some of the things she had to say, and by the looks of it, neither was the Watch What Happens Live host.

During The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion, Monica opened up about the email she sent to the people responsible for casting and noted that she told them that she needed to be on the show since the ratings sucked. Andy Cohen was surprised by her comment and asked her whether they had bad ratings.

"I emailed casting and said your ratings are sh*t and it's going to get canceled."

As per fans, Andy Cohen looked upset by the The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member's comment. The editors brought out receipts and showcased Monica's actual email, which read:

"Reaching out in regards to your casting call! Would love more information on what needs to be done or how to move forward. You guys need a fiesty excommunicated Latina on the show immediately!! I'm your girl!" Monica wrote.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake fans took to social media to react to the segment, specifically Andy's reaction to the comment, and felt that this would be the reason why Monica Garcia would not return to the show.

