Where to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 episode 16? Streaming platforms explored

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 episode 16 aired on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at 9 PM ET. The latest episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City aired exclusively on Bravo and is also available for streaming on Peacock. Additionally, international viewers have the option to watch the latest episode on the streaming platform Hayu, which is available in certain countries.

In episode 16 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4, the housewives were seen coming to terms with the incarceration of a former cast member, Jen Shah. As housewives continue to navigate through their personal and professional lives on the show, the bond between them is continually put to the test as new challenges emerge daily.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City showcases the drama-filled lives of a group of women living in Salt Lake City, Utah. The show features stars such as Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Jen Shah, who is still battling her legal issues, balancing their personal and professional lives while making sure there's room for blow-ups and grudges.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 episode 16: Streaming Options

Fans of the show who have access to Bravo TV can easily catch the latest episode. However, for those without Bravo TV access, the streaming platform Peacock provides a convenient alternative.

One can register for a Peacock account to stream episode 16. Peacock offers several subscription packages: the Premium plan costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, while the Premium Plus plan costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Hayu offers a seven-day free trial and monthly subscriptions in the UK for £4.99.

What happened in Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 episode 16?

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 episode 16 featured the housewives' prolonged trip to Bermuda for a vacation. The episode was titled Mysteries Revealed and continued with storylines that will eventually culminate in the three-part reunion episodes that will conclude the program.

During the episode, Heather Gay revealed the identity of the Instagram fan account, Reality Von Tease. Other cast members of the Bravo show, including Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, and Angie Katsanevas, have all been the targets of trolling through this Instagram account.

When the group eventually came to know of Heather's discovery of the troll, they were astounded and insisted on knowing how she had arrived at her conclusion. Heather clarified that before they even met on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Heather and Monica had gone to the same hair salon. This hairdresser validated Heather's suspicions about Monica by providing screenshots, audio files, videos, and images as proof of her guilt.

The episodes that came before episode 16 had a murder mystery-like atmosphere as these wealthy women from Salt Lake City attempted to cast suspicion on one another. It was eventually discovered that Monica Garcia was the face hiding behind the troll account.

In another revelation, Heather Gay also identified Jen Shah as the one who gave her the black eye back on the previous season of the Bravo show. To refute her claims, Jen Shah resorted to Instagram. The debate around the black eye and Monica's justification for being deceitful are expected to be clarified in the final episode.