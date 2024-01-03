Where to follow Reality Von Tea(se) on Instagram? RHOSLC star Monica Garcia revealed to be the handler of troll account

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) wrapped up regular episodes of season 4 on January 2, 2024. The installment was the first time Monica Garcia appeared on screen, and her pilot season was bumpy.

However, nothing compares to the end of the season and the revelation that turned everyone against her, including one of her closest friends from the cast, Whitney Rose. In the season finale, Heather Rose spoke to Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Meredith Marks about discovering the newcomer's truth.

She told the cast members she wasn't who they thought she was and revealed that she was the handler of Reality Von Tea(se), a troll account that had been tormenting the cast for the past couple of years. The burner account's handle is @realityvontease2, and it currently has 17.2K followers.

While the episode ended with an explosive argument about Monica's role in spreading rumors about the RHOSLC cast, it isn't the last fans will see of the fight. The cast will return next week for part 1 of the reunion special on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, on Bravo.

Two more burner accounts were created in light of the RHOSLC finale

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 ended with a massive revelation and an even bigger confrontation as Monica Garcia was revealed to be the person behind Reality Von Tea(se). This Instagram troll account was created over three years ago to "annihilate" Jen Shah.

While the main target was a former cast member who is currently incarcerated, information about the other Bravo stars also made it to the page in an attempt to defame and humiliate them. During the episode, Heather confronted Monica on the last night of their trip, and the season 4 newcomer denied it.

However, when Heather insisted upon it and noted that she had evidence, the cast member stated that it was only partially true. She said it was never her account, but she sent in videos of Jen Shah to be posted.

The RHOSLC celebrity later admitted that several other human beings had access to the page along with her but insisted that she only targeted the alum. She further revealed that Tanesha, Heather's hairdresser, started the page.

Monica later told the cameras that she didn't think the Instagram page was a bad thing because the intent behind it was to expose Jen Shah and her abuse towards older people. She added that the other cast members were "collateral damage." The cast asked Garcia to leave.

In a confessional, she added that she knew this information would come out sooner or later and referred to the popular teen show Gossip Girl. She noted that even Gossip Girl couldn't stay Gossip Girl forever.

Since the episode aired, the RHOSLC star equated herself to Dan Humphrey, behind the Gossip Girl page in the television show. More interestingly, the Reality Von Tea(se) page has started gaining traction again. While the page's last post was 70 weeks ago and a clip of Jen Shah, fans have flooded the profile with comments.

Two more accounts with the same name have also popped up. While there are no posts on either of the pages, they uploaded connecting stories, noting that the "truth" would be revealed.

RHOSLC season 4 will return next week with the first part of the reunion special on Bravo.