Who is behind Reality Von Tea? The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 finale ends with a big reveal

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 aired a brand new episode this week. The segment was also the last of the lot before the reunion specials start airing next week onwards.

While a lot happened throughout the episode, the last 10 minutes stole the show. The cast members were still in Bermuda, when Heather Gay found out some shocking news and wanted to share it with the rest of the group.

She asked Meredith, Lisa, and Whitney to meet her at the beach, where they discussed the latest cast member in secret. Heather noted that the newbie, Monica Garcia, wasn't who they thought she was and was behind the burner Instagram account, Reality Von Tea, that had previously been used to leak information about them. The account was started three years ago.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's newbie Monica Garcia compares herself to "Gossip Girl"

One of the major secrets that were revealed was the identity of Reality Von Tea, a burner or troll account on Instagram that was previously used to "torment" and "torture" the RHOSLC cast.

In the episode, Heather Gay gathered some of the cast members and told them what she knew. She noted that some things about newbie Monica Garcia weren't adding up, and she started investigating.

She told the cameras that Reality Von Tea was an Instagram account, created over three years ago. Heather added that it was "dedicated" to annihilating Jen Shah and that in the process, information about the other cast members was almost made public.

Speaking about Monica, Heather stated:

"Before I even met Monica, I had known about her through our mutual friend, Tanesha."

Tanesha has been the RHOSLC season 4 cast member's hair stylist for over three years and used to be one of Monica's closest friends. She noted that Monica's way of handling "sensitive information" made her uneasy. While Heather Gay initially thought the cast member was just "oversharing," she later found out it was much more "sinister."

The cast member went on to explain how she found out that Monica was Reality Von Tea and noted that just before they left for Bermuda, things started to get "really weird." She recalled that she went to get a gift card for the new cast member and discovered that they had three "Monicas" in their system, all of whom had different last names, but with the same birthday.

She further brought up the messages that were supposedly shared between Monica and Meredith Marks, which didn't make sense to her. She then added:

"Something that Monica said kept coming back to me."

A flashback then showed the two of them discussing the text messages. Heather asked Monica who she thought sent the messages and whether she believed it was Meredith Marks. The season 4 newcomer noted that she didn't think Meredith or any of the cast members would ever do that.

"I would do that sh*t," Monica said.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star then called her hairstylist Tanesha. Heather noted that she had a "crisis of conscious" and "came clean." Tanesha told the RHOSLC cast member that there was something she needed to know about Monica, which was that the newcomer was Reality Von Tea.

At dinner, the cast confronted Garcia, who admitted that it was partially true. She added that she wasn't the only person behind the account but that she only used it to spread information about Jen Shah. The cast then got furious and asked her to leave.

While leaving, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member told the cameras that she knew better than anyone that nothing can be kept a secret forever and that Gossip Girl couldn't stay Gossip Girl forever.

After the episode aired, the cast member uploaded a story comparing herself to the fictional character Dan Humphrey, who was the main person behind the Gossip Girl website in the series. She further uploaded an Instagram post with the caption:

"You know you love me@ Xoxo, RVT"

