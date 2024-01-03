"We all knew": The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's black eye reveal leaves Twitter unimpressed 

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, December 2, 2024. During one segment of the show, Heather Gay, Jen Shah's former best friend, finally made a big revelation.

In the season finale, Heather, Lisa, Meredith, and Whitney confronted newbie Monica Garcia, who was allegedly operating the Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease. Heather angrily explained to Monica what the housewives went through with Jen and compared her personality to that of the former co-star.

"I went on a book tour and defended her and took sh*t for the fact that she gave me a black eye," Heather revealed.

Heather was seen with a black eye in season 3, and for over a year, she maintained that she didn't remember how she got it. She blamed it on partying too hard and drinking too much. While her revelation shocked the housewives, fans on Twitter weren't as surprised.

One netizen, @lordwilmehr wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Heather finally confessing Jen Shah gave her the black eye. We all knew."

"Not even surprised": The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans unimpressed with Heather Gay's big reveal in season 4 finale

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 aired its season finale on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. In the latest episode, Heather gathered Lisa, Meredith, and Whitney on the beach because she wanted to talk to them about something.

The anticipation had the three cast members worried, with the anxiety heightening when Heather told them that Monica wasn't who they thought she was. She noted that the newbie wasn't their friend and was someone who "schemed" to "infiltrate" their friend group.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star told her co-stars that Monica was Reality Von Tease, a fake Instagram account created three years ago to expose them.

"I want to confront her tonight at dinner and I want you to back me up," Heather told the rest of the cast.

At dinner, Heather confronted Monica, saying that the latter was Reality Von Tease and a cyber bully. She noted that she had proof and "receipts" to prove the claims. She told Monica Garcia that she didn't deserve to be on the show or a part of the show.

The new cast member initially denied the claims completely and later stated that they weren't "entirely true." During a screaming match with Monica, Heather called her a "fraud."

"We are friends, and we have been through this bullsh*t before with Jen. I went on a book tour and defended her and took sh*t for the fact that she gave me a black eye," Heather revealed.

While Heather didn't give out any other details about the incident, she asked Monica to pack her bags and leave.

Monica left but addressed the incident in a confessional, where she noted that Reality Von Tease was only made to expose Jen Shah. Adding to this, she called the other women "collateral damage." Much like she's done in the past, she made a pop culture reference and noted that even "Gossip Girl" couldn't stay hidden forever.

The rest of the season 4 cast was surprised by the reveal; however, fans didn't feel the same way, as they noted on Twitter that they already knew.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 will return next week with a reunion special on Tuesday, January 9, 2023.