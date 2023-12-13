"A little sus": RHOSLC fans think Monica is lying about her family not wanting to meet her 

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 aired a brand new episode this week. During the segment, the girls embarked on their Bermuda trip, where they planned to celebrate newcomer Monica on her birthday. However, on the main day itself, Monica received horrible news that her family, who lives in Bermuda, did not want to see her.

The girls were all sitting in the car, when Monica abruptly exited the vehicle and ran into a washroom. Lisa Barlow, someone who previously clashed with the cast member, went to check on her. Monica then told her that her family wasn't coming and that her mother was the reason why.

Fans took to social media to chime in on the situation. Some noted that they felt bad for the reality star, while others had trouble believing her story. One person, @DavidSez, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"I like Monica but this thing with the family not wanting to see her in Bermuda is a little sus. I need to see texts, emails, whatever."

RHOSLC season 4 will return next week with a brand new segment on Bravo.

"Monica stop lying": RHOSLC season 4 fans don't believe the newcomer has family in Bermuda

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4, titled Bermuda Birthday Blues, the women threw Monica a birthday bash in Bermuda. However, things didn't go as planned as Monica broke down about her family not being able to meet her.

The cast was in a car when Monica received a text message informing her about the change of plans. She then abruptly left the vehicle and locked herself in a public restroom. Lisa Barlow chased after her while the other RHOSLC stars wondered what was happening.

When Lisa reached Monica, the season 4 newbie was crying and hyperventilating. She told Lisa that her family wasn't coming to meet her because her mother told them not to.

Lisa asked the cast member why her mother would do something like that and attempted to calm her down when the latter said she was having trouble breathing:

"Literally just a couple of hours ago, I was getting ready to see my family and then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, I get a text that they don't want to see me. And I can't help but think that my mom was somehow involved," she told the cameras," she added.

Lisa Barlow reassured her that everything was fine. She later told the cameras that she felt bad for Monica because it was her birthday and this must be the "worst feeling ever." Once back in the vehicle, the other cast members asked her what had happened and rallied around her as she continued sobbing.

RHOSLC season 4 fans took to social media to chime in on the situation and said they weren't fully convinced by Monica's story.

