RHOSLC season 4 reunion: Everything we know so far

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 premiered on September 5, 2023, on Bravo. Ahead of the RHOSLC finale to be aired on December 19, 2023, the makers of the show at Bravo, along with celebrated television host Andy Cohen, have started dropping hints about this season's reunion episode. The taping of the reunion episode was finished on November 20, 2023.

Though we are yet to learn about the reunion episode's air date, the seating arrangements of the housewives from RHOSLC were recently revealed. According to Bravo, the arrangement has brought debutant housewife Monica Garcia closer to Andy than the other stars.

Following Monica are Meredith and Whitney on the left side. On Andy's right side sits Heather, followed by Lisa and Angie. Mary will be seated on the other side of Angie as she joins the cast. This suggests that Monica has a lot in store since the seat closest to Andy is traditionally reserved for those with the most interesting tale to narrate.

Apart from this, the wardrobes featured on the RHOSLC stars as they attended the filming of the reunion episode have also been revealed.

RHOSLC season 4 reunion episode outfits

Expand Tweet

Reunions have always been an opportunity for fans of the Real Housewives franchise to celebrate the wardrobes flaunted by their favorite housewives, and the reunion episode for RHOSLC season 4 is no exception.

On December 7, Bravo revealed the dresses worn by the RHOSLC star cast to the reunion episode. Mary Cosby donned a long-sleeved royal blue dress and expensive silver and pearl bracelets. Lisa Barlow wore a gray dress with an open torso kept together by three oval rings.

Expand Tweet

Monica Garcia flaunted a light sea-green dress that came with a high slit, revealing her left leg. She paired the dress with emerald shoes, claiming to have been inspired by the color of the Bermuda Ocean. Angie Katsanevas wore a deep-cut red dress that extended to her thighs, with fabric along her left hip and midriff.

Similarly, Meredith Marks wore a deep-cut dress with long arms and a hem to the floor. Along with her dress, Meredith wore her brand of jewelry. On the other hand, Whitney Rose wore a remarkable yellow dress with a hem over the knees and a flowery design for the upper body. She, too, referred to Bermuda's tales of sunken ships as the inspiration behind her choice.

Andy Cohen debunks myths surrounding RHOSLC season 4 reunion

Taking a cue from the atmosphere in Salt Lake City, Utah, the season 4 reunion took on a form of snowy decoration and aesthetic. Speaking of the reunion on his radio podcast called Radio Andy, Andy Cohen took it upon the responsibility himself to address several rumors regarding the participation of Mary Cosby and Jen Shah in the reunion episode.

According to Collider, Andy stated:

"Can I debunk quickly two rumors that came out of the Salt Lake reunion? One is, people speculated whether Mary M. Cosby did show up. She did show up. She was not out on the stage for the entire reunion but she was out there the exact right amount and it was a really interesting discussion with her."

He added,

"The second things is, and I didn't hear this until yesterday, on a call with a bunch of Bravo EP's, I didn't realized there was rumour going around. On the reunion, excuse me... was that Jen Shah Skyped in from prison or something (?). Did not happen, Did not happen. If anyone was hoping for that... It didn't happen."

RHOSLC season 4 airs new episodes every Tuesday on Bravo at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day.