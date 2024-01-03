"I'm disgusted by her": The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Monica Garcia being revealed as Reality Von Tea divides Twitter

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 aired its season finale on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. During the segment, Heather Gay dropped bombs that left cast members and fans feeling shocked.

While the ultimate big reveal about how Heather got a black eye in season 3 wasn't what shocked fans, her revelation about who was behind the Reality Von Tea troll account, left everyone gagging.

During the segment, Heather gathered Lisa, Meredith, and Whitney on the beach, where she told them everything she knew, saying that Monica Garcia schemed to "infiltrate" their friend group and alleging that she was a cyberbully.

Meredith Marks, who was previously victimized by the Instagram account, broke down in tears, while the others were angry. When Heather confronted the season 4 newbie, Monica initially denied her accusations but later said that it was "partly true."

Fans were equally surprised by the reveal and took to Twitter to react. While some still defended her, others noted that they were disgusted. One person, @AttractiveBeing wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Monica who's probably responsible for 80% of the content on the infamous Reality Von Tease, says she doesn't think that it's creation was a bad thing. Why, because ignorant to the fact that internet trolls are clinically labelled as psychopathic. I'm disgusted by her!"

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 will return next week with a reunion special on January 9, 2024.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans were left divided by the season finale

For reference, Reality Von Tea was an Instagram account created three years ago that often posted about Jen Shah, and while the troll account's main objective was to expose the former cast member, the other Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast members were often included in the posts:

For reference, Reality Von Tea was an Instagram account created three years ago that often posted about Jen Shah, and while the troll account's main objective was to expose the former cast member, the other Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast members were often included in the posts:

"Reality Von Tea was an Instagram account that was created over three years ago and was dedicated to annihilating and exposing Jen Shah. But it quickly expanded to troll all of us. Me, Meredith, Whitney, Lisa. These were character assassinations, but we never knew who it was."

She later confronted the season 4 cast member, who denied the allegations completely at first. However, she admitted to it being partly true. Her admission made the cast furious and Heather asked her to leave. Monica Garcia later told the cameras that her only intention was to take down her former boss, Jen Shah, and called the other women, "collateral damage."

Fans of the Bravo show took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to the revelation. Some slammed the cast member and called it "appalling."

Others took to Twitter to support the latest The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member.

