"Pretty Little Liars Meets Gossip Girl": RHOSLC fans react to season 4 finale on Twitter

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 aired its finale on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. While a lot happened during the episode, the last 10 minutes left everyone speechless.

Episode 16 contained mystery, suspense, and, in typical reality television fashion, undeniable drama. The cast, who were still in Bermuda, found out that someone on the inside had betrayed them, and they weren't going to let it slide.

Heather Gay, who assumed the role of a detective, asked three of her co-stars, Meredith, Lisa, and Whitney, to gather at the beach, where she told them that season 4 newcomer Monica Garcia, who played a part in getting Jen Shah arrested, was behind a troll account that had previously tormented them.

She told them that the person they came to celebrate on the trip was the person running Reality Von Tease, an online account on Instagram that had leaked information about Jen Shah and the rest of the cast in the past.

RHOSLC fans took to social media to react to the season finale and compare the segment to two popular mystery teen shows, Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars. A netizen, @akuadasuo, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"#RHOSLC Idk why but them on the beach… and then Monica saying it was a group effort and “they (the other women) were just collateral damage” really just gave #PrettyLittleLiars meets #gossipgirl."

RHOSLC fans impressed with season 4 finale

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 aired its season finale on Tuesday, revealing two big secrets towards the end that left fans astonished and impressed.

During one of the segments, Heather Gay revealed that she found out the true identity behind Reality Von Tease, who was responsible for exposing Jen Shah online. While the burner account was largely created to target and "annihilate" the former cast member, secrets and rumors about the rest of the cast were also posted online.

Heather noted that she knew about Monica Garcia even before she was cast on the show, as her hairdresser, Tanesha, used to be really good friends with her. She further added that Monica's way of revealing "sensitive" information never sat well. While the cast member initially gave the newbie the benefit of the doubt, thinking she was probably just oversharing, she later found out that there was a lot more to the story.

Later at dinner, the cast member confronted the newcomer, who didn't deny her involvement with the account. However, she noted that while she only used the troll account to expose Shah, there were others, including Tanesha, who had access to the page.

In addition, Heather also revealed that the black eye from season 3 was not from partying. While comparing Monica to her former best friend Jen Shah, Heather mentioned that the latter had punched her, leaving all the cast members shocked.

Fans took to social media to react to the season finale and compare it to two fictional shows, Pretty Little Liars and Gossip Girl.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 will return next week with part 1 of the reunion special on Bravo.