Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 episode 16: Recap and more details explored

Season 4 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has so far been giving what it's known for. The latest episode 16 came out on January 2, 2024, on Bravo, and showed the ladies' ongoing trip to Bermuda. The episode titled Mysteries Revealed comes before the three-part reunion episodes that will end the show.

Episode 16 finally saw Heather Gay exposing the face behind Reality Von Tease, a fan account on Instagram. This Instagram account has been trolling her fellow cast members on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City including Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, and Angie Katsanevas.

The episodes leading to episode 16 felt like a whodunit, as these affluent women of Salt Lake City tried to look at each other with doubting eyes. The face behind the troll account was revealed to be Monica Garcia's!

Heather Gay also revealed Jen Shah as the person who gave her the black eye that she was seen with in season 3 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Jen Shah took to Instagram to deny her claims. The final episodes are to throw light on the black eye controversy as well as Monica's explanation about what made her two-faced.

Season 4 episode 16 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was mysterious like the mysteries of the Bermuda Triangle

In the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City episode 16 interview, Heather Gay explained to the viewers who Reality Von Tease was before uncovering her reality in front of Meredith, Whitney, and Lisa. She said,

"Reality Von Tease was an Instagram account that was created over three years ago... It quickly expanded to troll all of us. Me, Whitney, Meredith, Lisa. These were character assassinations. They may not have created this content, but they made sure to re-post every hateful thing they could find about us. But, we never knew who it was."

The group was shocked to hear about Heather's findings and demanded to know how she had reached this conclusion. Heather said she and Monica had shared the same hairstylist even before they met on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, who confirmed Heather's doubts about Monica by sending her screenshots, audio recordings, videos, and pictures as evidence proving Monica's guilt.

The group sat down for dinner by the beach as viewers clutched to their seats for what was to come, the ladies chose a rather creative way to confront Monica. They started playing a game where they had to ask the 'unsolved mysteries' of the person whose doll was in their hands, much like the mysteries of the Bermuda Triangle.

When it was Heather's turn to ask Meredith about her mystery, she said she didn't have anything to ask Meredith but did have something to ask Monica. She looked at Monica and straight up said "Who is the real Monica?" pushing the fans to the edge of their seats. She went on to tell her that she knew she was the face behind the internet troll Reality Von Tease.

Monica Garcia's take on fictitious Reality Von Tease from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Monica at first stares blankly like someone who is caught cheating, then says "No". To which Heather says her accusation comes with proof and Monica goes, "That's not true...entirely."

After a long back and forth between Monica and the other hurt members at the table, Monica says,

"Von Tease was never just one person, it wasn’t just me. There were several other humans involved. But bottom line, our mission was to take down Jen … the other women were just collateral damage."

She then went on to show screenshots of Angie interacting positively with the account, with hearts and smileys which further sent shockwaves to the group. Monica reiterated that she only created the account to take down Jen Shah and deemed her one of "the worst" humans she had ever met.

To which Heather sympathized to some extent revealing her black eye secret from season 3 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which left fans saying they knew. The group kept pressing Monica to reveal what was her part in all this which she promised to clarify, but the fans could only see it in the coming episodes.

Season 4 episode 17 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is scheduled to premiere on Bravo on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.