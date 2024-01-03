RHOSLC alum Jen Shah speaks out about Heather Gay's black eye allegation

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 aired its season finale on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. During the segment, which was titled Mysteries, Revealed? Heather Gay finally addressed her black eye from the previous season.

For over a year, the Bravo star maintained that she didn't know how she got the black eye and blamed it on being too intoxicated. However, while confronting Monica Garcia about being the person responsible for Reality Von Tea - an Instagram account that supposedly "tormented" the cast - Heather compared Garcia to Jen Shah.

While angrily speaking about the past and her need to protect her former best friend, Heather revealed that she had to lie to protect Shah even after she gave her a black eye. The revelation left the cast shocked.

Jen Shah, who is currently incarcerated, took to social media to address the allegations and deny Heather's claims. She noted that if she had punched the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member, Bravo would have footage of the same.

RHOSLC season 4 will return next week with part 1 of the reunion specials on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

"The show can't live without me": RHOSLC alum Jen Shah denies giving Heather Gay a black eye

The season finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 has left fans shocked. The segment featured more than one big reveal, including the true identity of Reality Von Tea. During an explosive and heated argument over dinner, Heather Gay along with Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Lisa Barlow confronted Monica Garcia about being an internet troll and cyberbully.

Monica Garcia, who previously worked as Jen Shah's assistant, admitted to being a part of the Instagram account, but noted that she wasn't the only one running it. Her admission of guilt made the RHOSLC cast members furious and insults were hurled, to say the least.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 newbie continued to stand her ground and noted that she didn't think the page was wrong, since her only intention was to expose the currently incarcerated Jen Shah.

During the segment, Heather Gay compared the newbie to Shah and told Monica Garcia to "understand something" about the group.

"Listen to me, there's something you missed out on. We are friends and we have been through this bullsh*t before with Jen. For years we were afraid," she said.

Heather went on to reinforce how scared and tormented they were by the burner page. She added that as a group, they're the type of women who were "ride or die" with Jen, and that at different points they all "rode hard" and shut down feelings of doubt and "things that didn't f*cking add up." She went on to say that Monica's behavior didn't make sense and further compared her to her former boss:

"I felt like I had to lie every day to protect her. I did whatever it took. I went on book tour and defended her and took shit for the fact that she gave me a black eye."

The RHOSLC newbie seemed unfazed by the revelation while the rest of the cast were shocked. Monica told her that she was glad she was finally being truthful.

Jen Shah, however, told a different story. The cast member, who is currently behind bars for fraud, took to social media to deny the allegations.

"It's clear the show can't live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4. Andy is still b*tt hurt that I turned down his 1:1 interview. Why would you sit down with someone who "gave" another cast member a black eye? Next story."

RHOSLC season 4 will return next week with part 1 of the reunion special on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.