RHOSLC Season 4 Reunion Part 1: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City aka RHOSLC released episode 16 on January 2, 2024. It saw the group of Salt Lake City housewives take on Bermuda. Titled Mysteries, Revealed?, the season finale dropped several awaited truth bombs, leaving both contestants and audience members shocked.

All the three previous seasons of the show have always ended with reunion episodes, and the same is also expected in season 4. Episode 17, titled Reunion- Part 1, is to drop on January 9, 2024, Tuesday, on Bravo at 9 pm ET. Reunion- Part 2 is scheduled to arrive on January 16, 2024, at the same time. RHOSLC can also be streamed on Peacock, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Fubo TV.

What to expect from RHOSLC episode 17, The Reunion Part 1

Fans saw RHOSLC's Mysteries Revealed? indeed revealing some juicy mysteries. They saw Heather's successful detection of Monica Garcia as the face behind the internet troll Reality Von (Tea)se. When the group cornered Monica and asked for an explanation, she touched upon the account being Tanesha, the hairstylist's doing.

She even revealed screenshots of Angie Katsanevas being friendly to the account. She said she knew the truth was going to come out someday, adding that "Even Gossip Girl couldn't stay Gossip Girl forever."

The upcoming episode is expected to see Monica reveal the detailed workings of Reality Von Tea, and who these "other people" are, that she claims were her accomplices.

In the episode, Heather also revealed the person who gave her the infamous black eye in season 3 of RHOSLC to be Jen Shah herself. The upcoming reunion episode is also expected to ponder upon this revelation and disclose the reason for Heather's silence and inaction on Jen's violence.

Jen took to Instagram to deny these allegations by arguing that if this was true, RHOSLC's cameras would capture the moment. The Reunion should also bring forth a reliable explanation from Heather regarding the same.

What happened in RHOSLC's episode 16 of season 4?

Episode 16 of the show featured Heather receiving a gut-wrenching phone call that gave her information about the reality of Reality Von Tea, after which she was quickly seen summoning Whitney, Lisa, and Meredith to tell them what she found.

Whitney Rose was seen confronting Heather about her disapproval of the personal things Heather revealed about her in her book Bad Mormon. She termed the revelations of her and Monica's s*xuality as "s*x shaming" and vouched for Monica. Meredith remained under scrutiny for the rumor she spread about Angie.

The revelation of Monica being the Instagram troll account has the fans divided. It's for them to wait and see if the upcoming episodes prove her innocence or eliminate her from the group.