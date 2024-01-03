The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC), which focuses on entrepreneurs and socialites residing in Salt Lake City, has been on the air for the past four years. The show wrapped up its latest season on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, making it a happy new year for fans. Typically, a good reality television show promises drama, chaos, and entertainment, and the season 4 finale of the Bravo show definitely delivered.

While much unfolded in the episode, the final 10 minutes of the show left fans wanting more. The segment featured a big showdown, which saw Monica Garcia on one side and the rest of the cast on the other. This happened after Heather Gay revealed that the new cast member was an internet troll and cyberbully who previously targeted some cast members.

While the cast members were upset to find out that Monica was Reality Von Teese, fans of the show cheered her on. To add fuel to the fire, the infamous cast member took to social media to double down like "Gossip Girl." Soon after, her Instagram post flooded with comments, both negative and positive. One person, @kabiripie, commented on the post, saying:

"Today, a Bravo super villain was born."

RHOSLC season 4 fans slam Monica, note "Karma is like a boomerang"

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City react to season 4's big revelation (Image via Instagram/@monicanikigarcia)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 aired its season finale on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. During the segment, the show's newest addition, Monica Garcia, was revealed to be an online troll and bully.

The cast confronted her while still in Bermuda, and Garcia didn't deny her involvement. Instead, she stood her ground and noted that she only wanted to expose her former boss and the Bravo show's alum, Jen Shah, for fraud.

During the confrontation, which saw the entire cast gang up against Monica, Heather told Garcia that she had made their lives miserable for the past four years. Heather added that she had proof of her claims and that she didn't deserve to be "anywhere near" the rest of the cast.

"The way you have treated us, every single one of us has woken up in fear for the sh*t that you posted," Heather said.

Monica Garcia called her claims "bullsh*t" and said it was never her account. When the cast didn't believe the RHOSLC newcomer, she admitted to being a part of it but said she wasn't the only one. Although she tried explaining her side of things, the cast members asked her to leave.

Monica took to social media after the episode aired and posted pictures of herself with the pages of a newspaper talking about Reality Von Teese. She used the iconic Gossip Girl dialogue, "You know you love me, Xoxo," which enraged fans.

RHOSLC fans slam Monica Garcia (Image via Instagram/@monicanikigarcia)

RHOSLC will return next week with part 1 of the reunion special on Bravo, during which the cast will likely further grill Monica about being an internet bully. Per the promo, the cast member will bring a "burn book" with her.