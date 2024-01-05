The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 cast member Monica Garcia found herself on the receiving end of her private information being leaked online without her consent as a video of her arguing with her mother started making the rounds online. While it is unknown who released the video, the RHOSLC cast member posted an Instagram story about the same, seemingly blaming Tenesha Luckett for the leak.

In an Instagram story, Monica Garcia called it "karma" and noted that fans of the show were seeing her live hers and that she'd deal with it after it was revealed in the show's season finale that she was the handler of an online troll account, Reality Von Tease. She added that she deserved it but noted that everything that had been happening with her lately was exactly like "what was done on Reality Von Tease."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member explained that she sent the video in question to her "best friend" in confidence.

"I never once thought she would do this to me, but here we are. She has been putting my secrets, she continues to release screenshots, recordings, videos, a folder she has dedicated to me full of things she plans to release," Monica noted while talking about Tenesha.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia notes that leaked video is a "full blown takedown"

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 cast member Monica Garcia recently got a taste of her own medicine. The cast member admitted to using Reality Von Tea(se) to "expose" Jen Shah for fraud and her ill behavior towards older people, and it seems like someone is trying to do the same to her.

Not too long ago, a video started making the rounds on social media of Monica and her mother screaming at one another. In the video, Monica and her mother can be heard talking about a gathering at Angie Harrington's house, and the cast member noted that her mother united "those four a*sholes."

Monica's mother stated that her daughter's job was to "get air time" and in as many scenes as possible. She told Monica that she should play nice and told her that her differences with her cast members shouldn't matter since she is an "actress."

"You gotta pretend like all is right in the world."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star continued that her former best friend was already doing videos and had been contacting people in her life for months in an attempt to destroy her.

"This is a full blown takedown by one of my once closest friends."

Tenesha Luckett also took to social media to address the video and claim that she didn't leak it. She added that she was not interested in "tearing down" Monica's relationship with her mother and that she just wanted to clear her name.

Monica Garcia was revealed to be Reality Von Tea in season 4 finale

In the season finale of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4, the cast was enjoying their trip to Bermuda when, on the last night, Heather Gay dropped a massive bomb when she revealed that their newest co-star was behind an internet troll account.

She shared the news with Lisa, Meredith, and Whitney first and asked for their support when she confronted her. During the confrontation, Monica revealed that she wasn't the only person involved with the account and that several of Jen Shah's former employees banded together to take her down, including Tenesha Luckett, Heather's hairdresser. This led to a big blowout between the cast members, and they asked Monica to leave.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 will return next week with part 1 of the reunion special on Bravo.