Where to follow Tenesha Luckett on Instagram? Hairdresser spills The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City tea

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 4 aired its season finale on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The episode revealed Monica Garcia as the handler of Reality Von Tea(se), an Instagram troll account that targeted the Bravo cast in the past and leaked sensitive information about them.

Heather Gay confronted Monica during the episode and repeated the effect the trolling had on the cast. Garcia, however, acknowledged that she was a part of the page and clarified that her purpose for using it was to expose Jen Shah, a former cast member. She further revealed that Tenesha Luckett, Heather Gay's hairdresser, was the one who started the account and was involved in the process.

Since the episode aired, Tenesha has been using her Instagram account, @tenesha_styles, to share details on Reality Von Tea and Monica Garcia. She posted screenshots of the group chat, uploaded stories detailing what happened, and tackled all of Monica's accusations about her involvement.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 will return next week with part one of the reunion special on Bravo.

Tenesha Luckett takes on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Monica Garcia

Since the season finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which revealed Monica Garcia as the person behind Reality Von Tea(se), Tenesha Luckett and Monica Garcia have been taking to social media to talk about the troll account.

In the segment, Monica noted that Tenesha Luckett started the troll account and has taken to Instagram to post receipts. However, she's not the only one. Heather Gay's hairdresser uploaded Instagram stories challenging every one of Monica's screenshots and noting that they were not accurate.

She stated that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star put the screenshots in random order without any dates. However, the hairdresser agreed to make the account and noted that it was the same account that she used to stalk her "baby daddy" with. Tenesha noted that she believed she was "riding" with her friends and being loyal by taking part in the trolling.

Tenesha further noted that she tried suggesting that they try and talk to Jen Shah before they took the drastic steps because she wasn't "unreasonable" but proceeded with the exposé regardless. She further stated that she was a part of the posse before she started working for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay.

Tenesha recently sat down for a conversation with Josiah from WorldTV Media where they discussed the issue. She gave a timeline of how the events unfolded and noted that when she stopped working for Jen Shah, she was already in a group chat with Koa, Monica, and a few other people.

Tenesha noted in the interview,

"All of a sudden, the conversation in the group chat starts changing, like Jen is abusive, Jen has done these things allegedly."

She went on to explain that Monica had two phones and on her old phone, she had recordings of Jen Shah being inappropriate and verbally aggressive towards her employees.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 will return next week with part one of the reunion special on Bravo.