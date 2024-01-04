"Tenesha is thirsty": The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans slam Heather Gay's hairdresser for her involvement with Reality Von Tea(se)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) wrapped up season 4 on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. During the season finale, a few things unfolded, including Heather Gay's big revelation about the true identity of Reality Von Tea(se), an Instagram account that previously tormented the cast.

During the segment, Heather noted that her hairdresser, Tenesha Luckett, was close friends with Monica Garcia, which is how she knew of the new cast member even before she was on the show. Monica was also Jen Shah's assistant before the alum went to jail for fraud.

As Gay revealed that Tenesha told her Monica was behind the troll account, the latter noted that the page was started by Tenesha herself. Since the episode aired, both have taken to Instagram to share receipts and evidence to discuss the issue. While Monica has already accepted the part she placed, Tanesha noted in one of her Instagram stories that the RHOSLC cast member is lying.

Since then, fans have taken to social media to slam the hairdresser. One person, @ScuderiFra54054 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Tenesha is thirsty. Why is she all over social media?! Back off the RHOSLC (Monica) Queen! So she and others (you) took Jen down, not sure why all the SLC wives are bugging out. I've seen nothing on RTV about any of them."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will return next week with part 1 of the reunion special for season 4 on Bravo.

"Get another hairdresser": The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans urge Heather Gay to fire Tenesha Luckett

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 aired its season finale on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. During the segment, Monica was revealed to be the handler of Reality Von Tea(se), an Instagram troll account that previously targeted the cast of the Bravo show.

In one of the scenes, Heather received a call that she didn't want to be recorded. She told the production crew to step out of the room but could be heard swearing off-camera. She later gathered Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Meredith Marks to tell them about Monica Garcia and the cast was shocked.

Heather told the cameras that she called Tenesha, who had a "crisis of conscious," and told her everything. When The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast confronted the new cast member, she noted that she was not the only one who ran the account. She noted that Tenesha and a few other people were also involved.

Since the episode aired, both Monica and Tenesha have been posting screenshots of a group in which they discussed Reality Von Tea(se). RHOSLC fans weren't inclined towards believing Tenesha and took to social media to express their opinions.

