RHOSLC season 3 reunion: Fans shocked after learning Angie Harrington gave Jen Shah money

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 reunion had viewers witness many dramatic revelations over the course of the episode, which aired on Wednesday, February 1.

As everyone discussed fellow cast member Jen Shah's guilty plea, they also opened up about the speculation that she did it to keep her husband from being implicated in any way. As part of the conversation, Heather Gay opened up about the financial strain the Shah family had to face during the trial.

When host Andy Cohen asked if any of the speculations were true, RHOSLC star Heather revealed that "it all came down to money," and because the trial cost the Shah family a lot, they went around asking their friends for some financial support.

She said:

"They solicited friends for money and a lot of our friends gave them money. I did not give them money but I know people on this couch did...Not right now."

However, Heather later confirmed that Angie Harrington and her husband gave Jen Shah money for the trial. The RHOSLC alum was arrested in March 2021 while filming for season 2 was underway and charged with "conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering."

She pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2022 and was subsequently sentenced to 6.5 years in prison.

"Was it because she's so thirsty": Fans shocked at the revelation about Jen asking Angie and the rest of the RHOSLC cast for money

Netizens took to their respective social media to express their shock with the revelations made about Jen Shah asking Angie and the cast for money for the trial. Check out some of these tweets below:

RHOSLC cast talks about Jen Shah's trial finances in season 3 reunion

The RHOSLC ladies began to discuss how Jen Shah was going through a fraud investigation while also showcasing her life on reality television.

While some stated that she truly believed that she was innocent, others failed to agree. Meredith explained that the indictment happened when their show was announced at Bravo Con.

Host Andy Bravo then asked the cast members a fan question. When inquired if Jen showed any remorse to any of the ladies for the people she defrauded, the cast replied in negation. Lisa confessed to being quoted in an article where Jen asked her who the victims were and called her a "bi*ch."

The cast members agreed that they knew and believed Jen would serve time for the case. Another fan asked if Heather would support Jen if the latter went to jail. The star confessed to potentially writing to the former castmate or taking care of her sons and husband.

The RHOSLC ladies then addressed the speculation about Jen pleading guilty to protect her husband "Coach" Sharrieff Shah. Whitney believed the speculations to be true and said:

"I thought about that. If that was true, that makes sense. Sharrieff is a lovely person and he's always so on, right? Sometimes that struck me like it was almost too good to be true."

While Lisa agreed and stated that Coach had knowledge of the issue, considering the couple filed taxes together, Heather confessed to "not knowing the first thing" about Jen and Coach's relationship. The RHOSLC star said:

"I think that it's pulling on a thread. I don't think you could be so supportive if she was implicated because we were there with them and it was like he wanted to read everything."

Heather then explained that Jen's trial was overwhelmingly expensive, which led to the latter asking the cast members for money. She revealed that Angie Harrington gave Jen money. Lisa admitted that she and her husband John were also asked, but their counsel advised them against it.

Former RHOSLC star Jen Shah is set to begin her time in prison on Friday, Feburary 17. In a recent interview with TV Deets, Heather confessed that she was in contact with Jen the night before the latter was sentenced. Since then, their relationship hasn't been the same anymore.

Season 3 of RHOSLC is available to stream on Bravo TV and Peacock.

