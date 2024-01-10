"DUMBEST human ever": The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans react to Monica Fowler (Garcia)'s casting comments

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. During the segment, Monica Fowler (Garcia), the latest cast member of the Bravo show was once again under fire from the other cast members. The dislike for Monica started when she was revealed to be the handler of a troll Instagram account, Reality Von Tea.

While the reunion brought them back together, nothing pleasant seemingly came out of it. During the segment, the cast member was under fire for a lot of things, including starting rumors about Angie's husband and more.

While talking about Jen Shah and what she did for the former cast member, Whitney played a recording of the latest housewife, which seemingly exposed why Monica was working for Jen in the first place. Monica then noted that she reached out to casting and told them that they needed her on the show because the "ratings sucked" as they had a bad cast.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and called the cast member "dumb" for making the statement. One person, @HoeAnnaKrupa, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Monica has to be the DUMBEST human ever, like emailing casting and saying the show sucks and the ratings are sh*t like shes genuinely stupid."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans think Monica Garcia's casting comments will get her fired

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans react to Monica's casting comments (Image via Twitter/@HoeAnnaKrupa)

During The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion part 1, the housewives gathered as a group for the first time since they filmed the season finale. The divide between Monica Garcia and the rest of the cast came in light of her being revealed as one of the handlers of Reality Von Tea, an online troll account that bullied them in the past.

The underlying tension between the cast resurfaced as soon as the segment started, with several members clashing with the new housewife over various things. During the segment, Monica Garcia, formerly known as Monica Fowler, was questioned about her relationship with Jen Shah.

Andy Cohen asked her how she would describe her relationship with the former cast member. Monica noted that she felt like she was more of a friend to Jen than an employee. During the conversation, Heather Gay interjected with a recording of Monica comparing herself to Kim Kardashian and stating that she also started off as an assistant.

While the recording was going on, Monica was heard saying that she can admit she was only working for Shah as a stepping stone. Andy asked the new The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star whether she was working for Shah to get on the show and she noted that she never thought she would get on RHOSLC. Monica noted that she applied just like everyone else and got in touch with casting.

"I said my name is Monica Fowler, and your show s*cks and your ratings are sh*t. It's going to get canceled because you don't have the right cast," she said.

Andy Cohen, the executive producer and the host for the night, looked unhappy with the comment. The Bravo show's fans took to Twitter to react to the comment and noted that she was trying to get herself fired.

