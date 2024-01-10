RHOSLC Season 4 Reunion Part 1: Recap and more details explored

After the grand finale was left on a cliffhanger, fans of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City aka RHOSLC were anticipating the Reunion episode more than ever. The final and 15th episode of season 4, titled Mysteries Revealed, premiered last Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The Reunion episodes are to be released in three parts and the first part came out on January 9, 2024, on Bravo. The episode saw the bunch's conversation with Andy Cohen go everywhere around Reality Von Tease, but never got to the main part. Instead, it decided to tie all the other loose ends before it dived head-first into that area.

Even without the talks about the Instagram troll account, Monica Garcia was still the center of all the grievances the ladies seemed to have. She was accused of working for Jen Shah just so that she could use her as a ladder to fame.

Monica also gets Lisa's wrath for not understanding the sentiment behind the $60,000 ring that she lost. Angie strongly accuses Monica now of being complicit in the rumor she spread about her husband. Heather kept popping her phone out to play the explosive recordings of Monica she got on the last episode.

What happened on The Reunion Part 1 of RHOSLC

Monica her role as Jen's former secretary and her eventual casting on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season four reunion on Tuesday's premiere episode. She was accused of being like Kim Kardashian. She denied it hard but the look on her face said that she immediately realized she was trapped.

Heather pulled her phone out and started playing a recording of Monica where she was heard saying,

“Kim Kardashian was a fucking assistant, and look at that bitch now. I can fully admit that the whole reason why I was an assistant and putting up with that shit was as a stepping stone."

Monica said she only got into the show because she wrote the makers an email telling them how bad their show was and all they needed was a "feisty Latina."

Monica seemed like another word for a punching bag because even without Lisa directly accusing her of stealing the ring, almost seemed to believe she did. When Monica asks them if they are the source of the rumor about her stealing the ring, Heather and Lisa deny it.

Monica is not spared because Angie too decides to get back at her by directly accusing her of spreading the rumor about her husband being gay. Angie even called her a "bench-warming b***ch". She said she wanted to give Monica the benefit of the doubt, the reason she wasn't persistent with her accusation.

This episode of RHOSLC also saw Whitney and Lisa trying to clear up the air between them. Whitney had accused the latter of not being supportive enough after the death of her best friend. Lisa denies her claims and the screen cuts to the footage of Lisa trying to comfort her in Bermuda. There is no base left for Whitney to be mad about so she decides to continue being friends with Lisa.

What happened in the final episode 15 of RHOSLC

Mysteries Revealed was indeed a revelation regarding some crucial topics from the history of RHOSLC. Monica came out as the face behind the Instagram troll account Reality Von Tease that ousted Jen Shah's telemarketing scandal. It also heavily trolled the other members of the lot, which brought them much hurt.

The other big revelation was the person behind Heather's black eye. It was none other than Jen Shah and Heather admitted to not disclosing her identity back then because she was trying to protect her friend.

The remaining two parts of The Reunion of RHOSLC will be released on January 16 and 23 on Bravo at 8 pm ET. This season of RHOSLC can also be streamed on Peacock.