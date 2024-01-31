"Finally all of us are dead is coming": Fans react as Noh Yoon-seo in talks of joining the cast of Netflix's zombie drama for season 2

Our Blues actress Noh Yoon-seo is all over social media as it was reported that she is in talks of joining the cast of Netflix's zombie drama All of Us Are Dead season 2. This rumor has resulted in various reactions from fans eagerly waiting for the second season of the K-drama. Some fans are concerned about the show's release as the production is reportedly still in the casting process.

On January 31, SPOTV News reported that the actress is in discussion to be a part of the highly anticipated season 2 of All of Us Are Dead. Later, the agency MAA confirmed the same. However, they revealed that whether Noh Yoon-seo would appear in the show has yet to be decided.

This news has delighted many fans as they look forward to seeing if she will join the young team of actors who showcased their acting skills in the apocalyptic survival settings of the show. A user on the X said, “Finally all of us are dead is coming."

Expand Tweet

“Netflix’s daughter”: Fans rejoice as Noh Yoon-seo reportedly in talks of joining All of Us Are Dead season 2

On January 31, Multiple media agencies reported that Noh Yoon-seo would appear in the second season of All of Us Are Dead. The K-drama based on the Webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun, starring Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, Yoon Chang-young, Lee Yoo-mi, Yoo In-soo, and Park Ji-hoo, aired on Netflix in 2022.

Expand Tweet

Noh Yoon-seo debuted in the Netflix drama Our Blues, and this would be her fourth release on the OTT platform following 20th Century Girl, Black Night, and Crash Course in Romance.

Viewers of the show have expressed their excitement to see Noh Yoon-seo with other cast members, although nothing, according to her agency, has been confirmed as of now. On the other hand, some fans are worried about when the second season will be released, as the first part was aired two years back. Here are some fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

About All of Us Are Dead

The Webtoon-adapted drama follows a group of high school students trying their utmost to survive the zombie apocalypse. A sudden Zombie outbreak took over the high school in South Korea, which became a threat to the safety of the students.

While all the show's characters have an important role in the build-up of this series, Yoon Chan-young’s Lee Cheong-san garnered much attention from fans for his sharp mind and strategic planning to escape the school. However, the end of the first season shocked fans as it seemed that Lee Cheong-san died alongside Yoon Gwi-nam (played by Yoo In-soo).

Fans anticipate Lee Cheong-san's return in the next season. However, there is no confirmation about that.

The first season of All of Us Are Dead is available for streaming on Netflix.