Byeon Woo-seok's look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "The synonym of perfection"

GQ Korea featured the good-looking villain of Strong Girl Nam-soon, Byeon Woo-seok, for their February 2024 issue. The magazine brand and the Korean actor shared a few glimpses of the photoshoot through their respective official Instagram handles.

In addition to the pictorial, GQ also conducted an exclusive interview with the Korean actor where he talked about his experience of playing Ryu Shi-oh in Strong Girl Nam-soon.

Fans were delighted to see the photos of Byeon Woo-seok featured in the magazine. The photos went viral and social media platforms overflowed with praising comments for the actor. Fans complimented his visuals, commenting "perfection" and "stunning."

Fans amazed by Woo-seok's look for GQ Korea (Image via Instagram/@gq_korea)

Fans impressed by the new looks of Byeon Woo-seok for GQ Korea

Byeon Woo-seok is one of the budding Korean actors who has also worked as a successful model. K-drama lovers must have seen him as a second lede and side role in many series. However, recently, Woo-seok worked on various major projects where he played important roles.

Some of his successful works that got him fame in both national and global markets are Soulmate, Record of Youth, The 20th Century Girl, and Strong Girl Nam-soon.

His new visuals for the GQ Korea February issue also created a lot of buzz on social media platforms as fans were completely obsessed with his photos. In the photos, the Korean actor was wearing casual yet classy outfits. He was seen wearing a beanie hat with a simple sleeveless t-shirt and denim pants.

His carefree look in the photos won the fans' hearts. Netizens described Byeon Woo-seok as the "finest" and "perfect man" alive. People also thanked GQ Korea for featuring him in the upcoming issue and taking such good photos of the actor. Here are some of the praising fan comments from the Instagram posts:

People are mesmerized by his looks (Image via Instagram/@gq_korea)

Fans are grateful for the photos (Image via Instagram/@gq_korea)

People are obsessed with Woo-seok's look for GQ Korea (Image via Instagram/@byeonwooseok)

Here is the list of outfits that Byeon Woo-seok wore for the photoshoot:

V-neck vest from Rick Owens

Blazer and striped long sleeve from 10 Corso Como

Denim vest and denim pants from Givenchy

Denim pants from Acne Studio

Boucle beanie from Open Yy

Knit scarf from Maison Margiela

Leather flip-flops from Dries Van Noten

Sleeveless knits, pants, and shorts from Maison Margiela

Denim shirt and denim pants from Gucci

During the interview, when GQ Korea asked Byeon Woo-seok about his goals in 2024, he answered:

"Actually, I’m busier this year than last year. So, rather than setting goals, I want to successfully complete each task in front of me one by one. I'm living like a mayfly, but I don't think it's a bad thing. Like Wonhae Kim said, every day is so precious."

The complete interview is currently available on the official page of GQ Korea.

Loverly Runner by tvN is the upcoming work of the Korean actor alongside Kim Hye-yoon. It would be his first leading role in a K-drama, which is a big achievement. However, tvN hasn't disclosed the official release date yet.