Fans swoon over BTS' Jimin as he poses for GQ Korea: "His perfect face and excessive beauty are breathtaking"

GQ Korea published an exclusive interview with BTS' Jimin on October 18 and also shared some pictures from their photoshoot. The photoshoot took place in a garden and enhanced the idol's looks in the pictures. The K-pop star was seen posing in a wide range of outfits and looked stunning in a black silk canvas shirt and matching wool mohair pants. He also donned an off-white mock-neck knit and beige silk-twill short-sleeve shirt.

GQ Korea posted the looks via their official Instagram account and shared details about the interview, in which Jimin spoke about his experience throughout BTS' successful journey. Fans took to the comments section of the viral post and hailed the idol for his "excessive beauty."

Fan praises BTS’ Jimin's look for GQ Korea (Image via gq_korea/Instagram)

"Our king is beautiful" - Netizens compliment BTS' Jimin's look for GQ Korea photoshoot

Just a few days ago, GQ Korea released a video titled Can't Take My Eyes Off You featuring Jimin, which sent his fans into a frenzy. The photoshoot and interview, which were released as part of the November edition of GQ Korea, also left them over the moon.

As soon as the pictures surfaced online fans flooded the comments section of GQ Korea's post with love and praise for the idol. They were amazed by the new looks and hailed him for being "insanely gorgeous."

Fan reactions (Image via gq_korea/Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via gq_korea/Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via gq_korea/Instagram)

During his interview with the publication, the idol stated that the BTS members helped him grow as a person with more kindness and clarity in life. According to BTS' Jimin, pushing oneself is key to learning one's actual potential.

"I believe no one can set their own limits. While limits do exist, you won’t know where they are until you get there. That’s why I fully understand the courage and effort it takes to believe in yourself and keep going. The act of setting your course and moving forward through your own efforts is truly remarkable," he said.

BTS' Jimin also spoke about his recent album FACE. Jimin stated that via this album, he learned how to understand and deal with complex emotions. He also spoke about the love that he and the BTS members feel for their ARMY (the name of the BTS fanbase).

"We always find comfort in the kind words, applause, and support of our fans. The biggest comfort and gift for us is the moment when we see our fans. That hasn’t changed at all," he said.

The entire interview between GQ Korea and BTS' Jimin is currently available on the publication's official website.