"They are so fine": Byeon Woo-seok and Go Min-si stuns fans with their Calvin Klein pictorial for Eyesmagazine

On December 1, the media outlet Eyesmagazine shared Byeon Woo-seok and Go Min-si's latest pictorial for Calvin Klein on their Instagram account.

It should be noted that both the famous South Korean actors Byeon Woo-seok and Go Min-si are not brand ambassadors for Calvin Klein and do not endorse it. The celebrities have only modeled for the product.

As the aforementioned outlet shared the pictures online, K-drama fans couldn't get enough of it. They took to social media platforms, praising the actors for their stunning looks. One user commented under the Instagram post that they looked so fine.

Fans praising Strong Girl Nam-soon actor and Go Min-si for Calvin Klein pictorial (Image via Eyesmagazine/Instagram)

"Looking forward to a drama": Fans can't get enough of Byeon Woo-seok and Go Min-si's new look for Calvin Klein

Eyesmagazine shared the latest pictorial for Byeon Woo-seok and Go Min-si with the caption:

"FOR U, CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR. A very special holiday for actors Byeon Woo-seok (@byeonwooseok) and Go Min-si (@gominsi). Check out the pictorial with Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) underwear at . Products in the pictorial are available at Calvin Klein Online Mall and Naver You can find it at smart stores and offline Calvin Klein underwear stores nationwide."

In the pictorial, Strong Girl Nam-soon actor exudes class while sporting Calvin Klein's red underwear paired with a denim jacket and jeans in one picture. He flaunts his abs while showcasing a black denim jacket and jeans ensemble.

Go Min-si radiates sensuality in her red Calvin Klein undergarments. She confidently rocks the brand's denim jacket and jeans, showcasing the red lingerie with elegance. She also stuns in a black outfit from the brand.

Reacting to their photoshoot, fans expressed their desire for them to star as leads in a Korean drama. They showered the actors with compliments, praising their ability to carry the Calvin Klein look well. The combination of their captivating visuals left fans speechless.

Fans praising Strong Girl Nam-soon actor and Go Min-si for Calvin Klein pictorial (Image via eyesmagazine/X)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Strong Girl Nam-soon actor also shared his Calvin Klein pictures on his personal Instagram account. Fans continued to shower him with praise for his latest photoshoot.

Go Min-si is currently starring in the recently released Sweet Home season 2, which dropped all its episodes on Netflix today. Woo-seok continues to receive praise from fans for his antagonist role in Strong Girl Nam-soon. He will next be seen in tvN's drama, Loverly Runner, opposite Kim Hye-yoon.

Fans wish to see more such pictorials for Byeon Woo-seok and Go Min-si in the future.