Sasquatch Sunset trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways 

Sasquatch Sunset directed by David Zellner and Nathan Zellner is an upcoming absurdist comedy film. The trailer for the film was released by the distributor Bleecker Street and features a family of mythical monsters known as Sasquatches (or Bigfoot in common folklore).

The trailer released on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 features Jesse Eisenberg (known for The Social Network and Now You See Me) and Riley Keough (known for Daisy Jones and The Six) in totally unrecognizable avatars.

The official synopsis of the Sasquatch Sunset reads:

"In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches — possibly the last of their enigmatic kind — embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them"

The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Festival on January 19, 2024, and is set to be released across theaters on April 12, 2024.

Sasquatch Sunset pushes the boundaries with Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough in unrecognizable attires

1) Sasquatch Sunset features a nature documentary-style look into the lives of the mythical Sasquatches

The opening sequence of the trailer begins with a mysterious and zen background music and reads:

"Deep in the untouched wilderness, Hides an extraordinary family, they are mysterious, reclusive, and unseen, Until Now"

The opening sequence then cuts to a scene of two sasquatches copulating, which sets the tone that the film will be full of absurd comedic sequences. The way the trailer looks into the daily lives of these mythical creatures it looks like it is straight out of an episode of the popular nature documentary Our Planet. The trailer makes these creatures very believable and part of the natural forest setting as they are also shown to be interacting with other creatures.

2) The actors are completely unrecognizable in their new look

A still from the film (image via Bleecker Street)

The makeup team of Sasquatch Sunset has done an amazing job as the actors Jesse Eisenberg, Riley Keough, Christophe Zajac-Denek, and Nathan Zellner are not recognizable at all in their Sasquatch attire.

The hairy homo-erectus resembling creatures (as per the depiction of Bigfoot in common folklore) are deftly created. They look like a cross between Chewbacca and a Chimpanzee and only add to the absurdity of the upcoming comedy film.

3) The trailer does not feature any dialogue (the film might not too)

The mythical Bigfoot is imagined to be a creature of the wild and communicates like one too. Thus the only form of communication between the family of Sasquatches shown in the trailer of Sasquatch Sunset is through grunts, groans, and very emotive eyes and facial expressions.

Throughout the trailer, there are loud calls of different kinds which seems likely to be the only form of communication between them. As these creatures navigate an ever-changing world it will only be revealed in the film whether they adopt dialogue as a form of communication or not.

Sasquatch Sunset has been written by David Zellner (known for Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter) with Ari Aster (known for Midsommer and Hereditary) serving as the executive producer of the film.

The film will have a limited release across theaters on April 12, 2024, and be released widely across screens on April 19, 2024.

