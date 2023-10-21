"I very much like the style and pacing of good horror films"- Martin Scorsese sheds light on Ari Aster's influence on Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese's upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. After exciting fans with a single freeze frame and a full-blown promotional campaign, the film will finally premiere in theatres this October.

Martin Scorsese has also opened up about several aspects of the upcoming film and its style in recent interviews. In a conversation with The Irish Times, Scorsese attributed a very important aspect of his upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon to Ari Aster, the critically acclaimed director behind horror films like Hereditary and Midsommar.

He stated that Aster's work acted as an inspiration behind the pacing of Killers of the Flower Moon as he told the publication:

"I very much like the style and pacing of good horror films like Ari Aster’s Midsommar or Beau Is Afraid. The pacing of those films goes back to the B films of Val Lewton, Jacques Tourneur’s Cat People or I Walked With a Zombie. Just going a little slower. A little quieter.

Killers of the Flower Moon, the Western crime drama, will be released in theatres on October 20, 2023.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon is based on David Grann's book of the same name

Expand Tweet

In the recent interview with the publication, Martin Scorsese stated that he was a fan of Western films and that he always wanted to make one. However, it was not until his visit to the Pine Ridge Reservation in Dakota that he realized the condition of native Americans across the world.

"As a kid aged nine or 10, I thought everything was settled. It wasn’t until 1974 (that) I happened to visit the Pine Ridge Reservation in Dakota; I was very shocked and disturbed by the poverty and the conditions in which the Oglala Sioux were living. It was traumatic. I realised that there was much more going on than the mythology that we were fed."

He continued:

"You know, I always wanted to make a western, but I thought the western genre really ended with Sam Peckinpah and The Wild Bunch. The western became something else, something about form, something that doesn’t reflect the values of America today."

After shooting Silence, his 2016 film, Scorsese stumbled upon David Grann's book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, which the upcoming film is based on. The film will shed light on the events of the 1920s when members of the Osage Native American tribe were allegedly murdered when oil was discovered under their land. The film will also focus on the FBI's investigation into the matter.

"Myself and (my co-screenwriter) Eric Roth talked about telling the story from the point of view of the bureau agents coming in to investigate. After two years of working on the script, Leo came to me and asked, ‘Where is the heart of this story?’ I had had meetings and dinners with the Osage, and I thought, Well, there’s the story. The real story, we felt, was not necessarily coming from the outside, with the bureau, but rather from the inside, from Oklahoma," he told The Irish Times.

Martin Scorsese's upcoming film will premiere in theatres on October 20, 2023.