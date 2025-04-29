Now You See Me: Now You Don't first trailer conjures up new magicians and bold new tricks

After a wait that has lasted nearly a decade, the third movie in the Now You See Me franchise, cleverly titled Now You See Me: Now You Don't, has dropped its first trailer. It is quite easy to spot some familiar faces and some familiar tricks in the trailer, but the big plan should catch the attention of most viewers.

Coming from director Ruben Fleischer, the franchise seems to have taken a turn for the extraordinary with the third film, with a larger-than-life premise and some defining magic, which seems inexplicable at times.

The movie is led by the original cast members, Jesse Eisenberg as J. Daniel "Danny" Atlas, Woody Harrelson as Merritt McKinney, Dave Franco as Jack Wilder, and Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves.

The trailer also reveals some new faces, who are introduced as new magicians joining the original horsemen for the big crime. Still, plot details and some other details also remain under wraps as of now.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is set to premiere theatrically on November 14, 2025, while a sequel to this movie is already in the works, as per reports.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't unleashes a dash of magic in its grand heist scheme

The trailer for the third installment of Now You See Me brings forth a set of new magicians and soon delves back to the main protagonists from the previous movies planning a grand heist.

Soon, a scheme of stealing the most valuable diamond in history is revealed, and the group engages in a high-stakes mission that is filled with otherworldly tricks and illusions. Through a series of montages, the trailer gives a glimpse of all the big things one can expect from the movie and takes viewers on a ride in this magic-filled journey.

The depiction of some extreme magic tricks in the movie, deviating significantly from the first movie, has caught the attention of some fans, who have criticized the trailer and the lack of logic.

Yet, this approach of going bigger and bigger has managed to keep some franchises afloat in the past, and it would not be wrong to believe that, if done well, it can work for Now You See Me: Now You Don't.

There is already a fourth movie in the franchise in development ahead of Now You See Me: Now You Don't

In a rather rare move, Lionsgate‘s Motion Picture has already announced plans for a fourth movie in the franchise before the release of the third one. Lionsgate‘s Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson confirmed this at CinemaCon and said:

"We were so happy with the director’s cut, we’re already developing the next chapter...We can’t wait for audiences to discover what he’s done with the third film and thrilled he’ll be making even more magic with us."

After the second movie in the franchise was released, there was a nine-year gap before the third one came. Perhaps with the early planning, the fourth one will come much sooner.

Some details about Now You See Me: Now You Don't are still under wraps, and we expect to learn more about it soon. Stay tuned for updates.

