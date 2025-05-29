MobLand star Pierce Brosnan stands by his Irish accent despite harsh online backlash

The crime thriller series MobLand released its penultimate episode, Beggars Banquet, on May 25, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States. Anthony Byrne directed the episode, which was written by Ronan Bennett and Jez Butterworth.

In an interview with Radio Times, published on May 27, 2025, Pierce responded to the criticism over his Irish accent, and also explained how he ended up with it. Pierce feels his natural accent is quite different from what a character like Conrad is supposed to have.

“My own accent is very soft. Conrad’s accent is a million miles away from me,” said Pierce.

In MobLand, Pierce wanted his character to have a Kerry accent and explained how he worked it out with his dialect coach.

“I told him that I needed a Kerry accent, so he gave me the name of a man, and I googled the guy, and that was it. It was a Kerry accent. And so, I just gave it full tilt,” Pierce continued his explanation.

The viewers of the crime thriller series MobLand were not kind to Pierce Brosnan regarding his Irish accent for his character, Conrad Harrigan. The criticism grew after the release of the penultimate episode, which showed Conrad and Maeve singing a ballad, titled Twenty Men from Dublin, moments before they were arrested.

A user highlighted that Pierce is Irish and did not execute the accent well.

Many other viewers, who were aware of the fact that Pierce is Irish, continued with the criticism over his accent and also his co-star, Helen Mirren. However, they also highlighted that Tom Hardy, as always, delivered with his performance.

"How’s pierce brosnan so bad at Irish accent when he is in fact Irish, I’ve been annoyed by the Helen mirren character too much to really be annoyed by that sh*t accent,"said an X user.

"I was really looking forward to #mobland. I watched this last night! Awful! I was expecting better! Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren with Irish accents were the worst examples I’ve ever heard! IMHO! The only saving grace was Tom Hardy!" an X user expressed their opinion.

"Good luck with Pierce Brosnan’s butchered Irish accent. But it’s a good series overall. No one in the world doesn’t like Tom Hardy," said an X user.

Many other viewers were entertained by the crime thriller series MobLand and also appreciated the work from the lead cast members.

"Yo! This #MobLand series is pure flames. Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, AND Guy Ritchie directing!" said an X user.

"I cannot stress it enough, but MobLand is ELITE. Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan are some ruthless gangstas on the show," another X user appreciated the actors.

"I suggest you watch MobLand. Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan, the duo we got and never knew we needed," said an X user.

Details regarding the character of Conrad Harrigan, the story so far in MobLand, and its cast members are discussed further in the article.

Who is Conrad Harrigan?

Expand Tweet

In the crime thriller series MobLand, Pierce Brosnan portrays the role of Conrad Harrigan, the patriarch of the family and an Irish gangster. He has been in the business of drugs for years and intends to take over fentanyl, also referred to as 'the fire' in the show, from Richie Stevenson.

After Eddie kills Tommy and starts a war between the two, Conrad is seen dealing with multiple issues at once. He lost his eldest son, Brendan, who was executed by the Mexicans with a chainsaw on Richie's command. Now, he is not only trying to protect his family but also working out a deal for fentanyl with Jaime.

In the penultimate episode, Conrad also discovered that it was Maeve acting as a rat who led Richie to the location of Brendan and Seraphina. She also made Eddie kill Tommy and blow up Vron's car to start a war between the two families. While over at the family dinner, after being insulted by Maeve, Alice collects Conrad's cigar to set him up for murder.

Even though Harry confronts her, he ultimately lets her go as the cops converge on the property. Conrad and Maeve are arrested as the family watches in shock, while they sing the Irish folk song Twenty Men from Dublin as the authorities take them away. Elsewhere, Harry is well aware of the other rat in the family, O'Hara Delaney, the family lawyer, and also what Alice intends to do with the cigar.

With pressure mounting on Harry and the Harrigans from all sides, the viewers are in for a rollercoaster of a ride in ModLand's season finale.

Cast and crew members for MobLand

Pierce Brosnan, Guy Ritchie, and Tom Hardy attend the MobLand Global Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 27, 2025, in London, England. (Image via Getty)

The directors involved in the crime thriller series MobLand include Guy Ritchie, Lawrence Gough, Anthony Byrne, and Daniel Syrkin. The series was created by Ronan Bennett, who also wrote the script alongside Jez Butterworth.

The cast for the series is led by Tom Hardy, who portrays the role of Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the Harrigan family. The cast list also includes Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan, Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan, Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan, and Geoff Bell as Richie Stevenson. Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Toby Jones, and Janet McTeer are a few of the other notable features.

The final episode of MobLand, titled The Beast in Me, is scheduled to be released on June 1, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States. According to IMDb, the series has received a positive rating of 8.5/10 based on over 25,000 user reviews.

